Reopening in March 2020, Maafushivaru Maldives becomes first long-haul lti hotel launch in 16 years

Reopening in late March after an extensive luxury refurbishment, Maafushivaru Maldives is a five-star Indian Ocean gem offering small island charm perfectly matched with contemporary architecture and bespoke finishing touches.

Having joined Europe’s DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts’ “lti” brand, Maafushivaru is the first long-haul lti hotel to launch in 16 years and will do so across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK, Maafushivaru will be exclusive to DER Touristik’s tour operator brands (DERTOUR, Meiers Weltreisen, ITS Reisen, JAHN Reisen, Kuoni UK and Switzerland as well as Manta Reisen in Switzerland).

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home. On arrival, couples are greeted with azure, sparkling crystal-clear waters that look across the lagoon to the resort’s exclusive private island, Lonubo.

lti Maafushivaru Maldives features 81 brand-new villas spread across five room categories.

The island itself is corralled by three categories of land rooms; Beach Villa, Beach Pool Villa and Duplex Pool Villa. Each nestled under a canopy of palms, these beach front sanctuaries provide luxurious intimacy, finished with chic touches and must-have mod-cons.

The entry-level Beach Villas feature private sea facing sun decks and semi-open garden bathrooms with rainfall showers; whilst those wanting their very own hideaway can opt for the Beach Villa with Pool which includes a private plunge pool overlooking the cerulean Indian Ocean.

Beach Villa with Pool

For guests looking for the ultimate beach escapes, the resort offers the 184sqm Duplex Pool Villa, a two-story villa with an upstairs bedroom and balcony. Downstairs, unwind in your own private living room that can be converted in to a second bedroom if required, making this room category a perfect option for families.

Duplex Pool Villa

The overwater villa categories of lti Maafushivaru are spread over two jetties on the north-western side of the island. The Water Villa and Water Pool Villas offer the best of the lti Maafushivaru Maldives overwater experience, with private decks, spacious bedrooms and stunning views of the lagoon. All rooms are fully furnished with amenities at hand, enabling guests to enjoy a relaxing break right next to nature.

Water Pool Villa

Water Pool Villa

Dining is a definite focus of the resort, with seven bars and restaurants.

Highlights include Moodhu Grill, lti Maafushivaru’s signature restaurant offering fresh meat and seafood with a range of dishes from its tandoor oven, Umi provides an over water teppanyaki experience, Cielo an all-day dining restaurant with a Mediterranean-feel menu, whilst Water Bar’s poolside Tapas menu will present lighter lunchtime bites and Cuisine Gallery offers Mediterranean cuisine infused with local and regional flavours.

Moodhu Grill

The island offers Half Board, Half Board Plus and Dine Around All Inclusive. Half Board Plus includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, and daily High Tea at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm. Guests wishing to have the best Maafushivaru experience can book the Dine Around All Inclusive plan, which also includes breakfast at the Cuisine Gallery, with lunch and dinner at any of the operational à la carte restaurants on the island.

Cuisine Gallery

Library Lounge

By day, guests can relax by the island’s perfectly placed beachfront infinity pool, next to the bar with comfy chic sofas for lounging.

Those looking for adventure can explore life below the waves. The marine world that surrounds the lti hotel can be best described as utterly sublime, with an array of flourishing and vibrant marine life. It’s easy to spot a shark or two, and you might just bump into a gentle giant whale shark during one of the snorkelling expeditions organised by the island.

Diving is spectacular around lti Maafushivaru Maldives, with several dive sites promising big fish encounters, colourfully complete with coral gardens, in warm temperate waters that provide excellent visibility.

Private trips can be arranged, as well as activities on the water including windsurfing and kayaking. Other excursion options include visiting local island Dhangethi, taking a sunset cruise or island hopping for the day.

At lti Maafushivaru Maldives, the spa blends architectural magnificence with the natural beauty of the land and seascape, peacefully situated on a quiet corner of the island on its own jetty, over the Indian Ocean. Each treatment is bespoke and unique with facilities including five treatment rooms, consisting of a couple’s room, a couple’s suite, an aesthetic beauty care room and two massage rooms.

Guests can also make use of a fully equipped gymnasium, with panoramic sea views, to ensure individuals feel their best on both the inside and out.

A truly unique jewel in this Maldivian treasure is Lonubo, the resort’s private castaway island. Found just 500 metres from the shores of the hotel, Lonubo encourages guests to escape reality in an authentic Maldivian island experience. This miniature white sand isle is ringed by a vibrant coral reef with towering palm trees concealing a private beach villa for two.

Experience the true romance of the Maldives with lti Maafushivaru Maldives’ idyllic island adventure.