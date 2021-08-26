Lti Maafushivaru nominated for two prestigious titles at Intl Travel Awards 2021

Lti Maafushivaru resort has been nominated for 2 prestigious awards at the International Travel Awards this year.

International Travel Awards is organised by KSA Tourism Marketing and PR Company, having over a decade of experience in promoting and branding over 5,000+ global tourism brands around the world.

It is a well-established company in the travel and tourism industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers, and industry players alike. Over 100,000 international travellers and tourism industry professionals vote to select the winners.

This year, Lti Maafushivaru has been nominated for International Travel Awards for the following categories in the Maldives:

Best Island Resort

Best Hideaway Resort

The voting will end on August 31. Cast your vote now for this unmatched tropical paradise, via this link.

Lti Maafushivaru resort in the Maldives is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

An island over 350 metres in length, Lti Maafushivaru is partially shaded by its lush vegetation encircled by white-beaches adjacent to a spectacular house reef where myriad of fish calls home.

Visit the website for more information: www.maafushivaru.com