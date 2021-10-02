Lti Maafushivaru wins 2021 Haute Grandeur Excellence Award

Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, a prestigious globally trusted Awards initiative, has announced lti Maafushivaru as a winner for its 2021 Excellence awards.

The outstanding overall customer experience level of the resort was the key contributor to lti Maafushivaru being hailed as a winner for the category of ‘Best Beach Resort in the Maldives 2021’.

Haute Grandeur Excellence Awards recognise remarkable achievements in delivering consistent and exceptional experiences in the global luxury hospitality industry.

The awards inspire even greater success in already remarkable hospitality establishments, setting a new standard of excellence by identifying role model properties across continents and rewards outstanding hotels based on its positive overall customer experience level.

In March 2021, lti Maafushivaru also won Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Maldives.

Found at the end of an awe-inspiring 25-minute seaplane journey from Male located in the pristine South Ari Atoll; lti Maafushivaru is a chic, relaxed and stunning world class resort that offers sophisticated and discerning travellers contemporary luxury fused perfectly with small island charm.

Partially shaded by its lush vegetation, the award winning resort is encircled by white beaches adjacent to a spectacular house reef where myriad of fish calls home.