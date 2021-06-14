Lti Maafushivaru launches coral nursery project

Lti Maafushivaru, a stunning resort and a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2021 winner, has announced their new marine conservation project.

In April 2021, three tester coral frames were installed and placed in various locations around the island’s arrival jetty, which is a prime location for snorkelers so guests can see the progress of the frames.

“Unfortunately, reefs around the Maldives have really suffered since the El Niño effect that saw a two degree increase in the oceans water temperature which subsequently caused corals around the country to bleach. Overall, there was a 95 per cent mortality rate, so it is of most importance to give our reefs a helping hand,” Philippa Darbyshire-Jenkins, Marine Biologist for lti Maafushivaru, said.

“Over the next three weeks, an additional three more frames will be installed on a deeper level in front of the arrival jetty (around 12m-15m), we will monitor these frames over a three-week period to observe and see which location is most favourable to the coral fragments that we have placed onto the frames. Once we have determined the best location, more frames will be built and placed around the area.”

The goal is to install 20 frames within three months, and they will represent the Coral Restoration Project led by Lti Maafushivaru Marine Biology Department.

Marine conservation is one of the top priorities at Lti Maafushivaru; the resort is also involved in different research projects such as Manta Trust, Olive Ridley, Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and eOceans.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.

Experience the true romance of the Maldives with lti Maafushivaru Maldives idyllic island adventure.