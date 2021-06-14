The Nautilus Maldives announces July holistic spa month

The Nautilus is officially launching its first ever Holistic Spa Month in July.

Offering beautifully considered experiential journeys inspired from Chinese philosophies to Tibetan regeneration beliefs.

With the world changing so dramatically around us in recent times, personal wellbeing is at forefront of everyone’s priorities more than ever before.

From immunity boosting remedies to anxiety releasing treatments, The Nautilus understands and has taken action to help satisfy the needs of the world’s needs right now.

The new holistic spa treatment selection is the latest initiative from The Nautilus building upon the island’s already established overwater Solasta Spa.

With six new curated experiential journeys, The Nautilus invites guests to experience treatments deeply rooted in Taoist principles and embrace physical meditative sensations

The Nautilus’ Solasta Spa allows you to immerse yourself in the island’s energy.

With four overwater, glass bottomed treatment pavilions and 1 overwater yoga pavilion, the Solasta Spa is able to help you create beautifully bespoke holistic spa and wellness journeys from 30 minutes up to four hours or the length of guest’s choice.

At The Nautilus, there are no clocks or opening and closing times. Guests have the freedom to experience the Solasta Spa at any time they wish, in any way they choose.

The Solasta Spa is your sanctuary of movement, mindfulness, emotional wellbeing and release.

Take a look at what’s on offer in this latest wellbeing venture from The Nautilus.

Full Moon Crystal Singing Bowl

Harnessing the spiritual energy released during the full moon cycle, the unique full moon crystal singing bowl experience acts a catalyst of support for guests to experience increased states of peace and clarity.

Tibetan Singing Bowl

Stimulating immense stress relief and encouraging the elimination of toxins from the body, the Tibetan singing bowl experience practices the ancient forms of Tibetan sound regeneration promoting peace in both sides of the brain.

Reiki

With The Nautilus’ therapist acting as a conduit to transfer natural healing vibrations to the body, Reiki is the Japanese technique focusing on stress reduction and the release of emotional blockages.

Vinyasa

Maintaining the gentle flow of movement through each asana pose, Vinyasa yoga naturally increases the heart rate leaving you feeling both relaxed and energised.

Astanga Primary Series

With the help of The Nautilus therapists, practicing astanga will rejuvenate and tone your body, increase flexibility, help control your inner thoughts and improve stamina and endurance by engaging your core muscles.

Yin Yoga

Adopting a more meditative style of movement, yin yoga allows you to create physical sensations in and turn inwards to focus on the soul. Helping connective tissues, yin poses increase flexibility and boost wellbeing.

Enjoying a remote setting in the stunning UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is one of the smallest island resorts in the Maldives — a tropical haven of just 26 exceptionally spacious Houses and Residences, each with its own temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool and extensive private decks, and attended by a dedicated House Master offering full butler services.

The Nautilus epitomises spacious seclusion and sublime service, with consciously minimal interaction from the moment guests step off the plane at Velana International Airport and into the care of island’s exclusive, ultra-smooth and queue-free VIP arrival and transfer service.

The only Relais & Châteaux member resort in the Maldives is the realisation of a vision of life unbound, a place of liberation and unscripted luxury, where guests are free to do – and be – as they please. Casting off the anchor of inflexibility and rejecting the tyranny of timetables, The Nautilus liberates guests to enjoy a private island experience beyond the humdrum clockwatching constraints of opening hours and menus.

If you would like to experience The Nautilus yourself and begin crafting a world of your own making, the resort team would love to chat with you at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.