Visit Maldives launches campaign with Imagine Magazine in Swiss market

Visit Maldives has launched a campaign with Imagine Magazine to maintain destination presence and promote Maldives as a ‘safe haven’ to the Swiss market.

Conducted from June until December 2021, the campaign will also promote individual products and experiences of Maldives. It aims to strengthen the Maldivian brand in the Swiss market, with the hope of ultimately generating greater arrival figures from the market.

Imagine Magazine showcases a wealth of exciting ideas, travel reports and photo galleries from the most extraordinary places around the world.

The printed version can be digitally read free of charge by the Lufthansa Group and the magazine can be found in a diverse range of airlines such as Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowing and Edelweiss.

A multi-page editorial on Maldives will be printed in the ‘IMAGINE Travel Magazine Switzerland’ June issue as well as a full page advertisement.

The story will cover information on Maldives as a tourist destination, products, experiences, the vaccination campaign and the latest travel guidelines. In addition, the story will shed light on the safety provided by the natural socially-distanced islands of Maldives and the stringent safety measures in place.

A full page advertisement will be placed in both the September and December issue. A website banner advertising the Maldives will be displayed on the magazine’s website for six months.

The magazine circulates 42,500 copies with a unique monthly user figure of 75,047 and 130,557 monthly views in its digital edition.

The campaign with Imagine Magazine assists in fulfilling the strategic goals for the Swiss market such as creating greater appeal to the younger demographic, strengthening Maldives as a dive destination and generating arrival figures spread out across the product segments.

Visit Maldives is currently conducting an ongoing campaign with ‘Let’s Go Tours’ for the Swiss market.

Other activities in the pipeline for this market include print advertisements, familiarisation trips, destination e-learning with trade partners, media events and collaboration with consumer brands.

As of April, Switzerland is ranked in the 11th position among the highest performing markets to Maldives with a 2.1 per cent of the market share.

Travellers from Switzerland are able to travel directly to Maldives from Zurich via Edelweiss airline.

Maldives has welcomed a total of 8,231 arrivals from Switzerland and the country remains a key focus market in the recovery of tourism in Maldives. In total, Maldives have welcomed over 457,747 tourist arrivals in 2021 so far.