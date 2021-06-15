LUX* South Ari Atoll unveils Sea’s Healing Powers wellness experience

Give your mind and body a well-deserved break! Sometimes a holiday is just the time you need to reconnect with nature.

It’s so healing too, especially the ocean! The mineral-rich salty sea water has so many benefits that that the team at LUX* South Ari Atoll decided to create a whole experience around it.

The latest LUX* Collective Experience – The Sea’s Healing Powers offers a unique blend of health and wellness, harnesses the healing powers of the sea and helps you dive deep into the world of wellness.

The seven handpicked assortments are sure to stimulate all your senses — from healthy meals and drinks to restorative aromatherapy, from coral plantation to a kayaking session, from a marine salt body scrub to Tibetan Singing Bowl therapy, it’s perfectly designed to align your mind, body and spirit.

The experience is priced at $870 per couple and can be booked prior to the arrival or even at the resort. It is applicable on a five-night minimum stay on Best Available Rate conditions only.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.