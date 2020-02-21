Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives enhances floating breakfast experience

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has revamped the concept of floating breakfast with a traditional Maldivian twist.

Floating breakfast experiences have become very much the norm now with guests enjoying the Instagramable moment as their breakfast floats across their private pool.

With Grand Park Kodhipparu always looking for new ways to enhance the guests experience, the resort has recently upgraded its floating dining experiences, giving guests an opportunity to dine from the new fleet of Maldivian traditional Dhoni floating tray. In addition to breakfast, guests can enjoy afternoon high tea, served on a floating Dhoni tray.

The service is available for all villas with a private pool. Guests are encouraged to book the service in advance.

Located in North Male Atoll and a 25-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.