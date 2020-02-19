Four Seasons Maldives announces exclusive one-week-only adventure cruise

Known for its superlative diving, the Maldives is awash with underwater experiences. But for the chance to capture the best it has to offer in just one week, look no further than the Treasures of the South Adventure Cruise aboard the Maldives finest liveaboard, Four Seasons Explorer.

Available for just one week from March 9, the excitement begins in South Male Atoll: the first of four lesser-known southern atolls visited across the following seven nights.

Guided by an adventure-seeking crew of dive pros and Four Seasons staff, epic underwater explorations take in some of the most remote and spectacular dive sites of Laamu, Huvadhoo and Fuvahmulah atolls.

In these undisturbed and rarely dived waters, adventurers can get lost among shoals of hump head wrasses, grey and white tip reef sharks, eagle rays and barracudas at sites chosen for their incredible array of fish and turtles, vibrant thilas and abundant coral gardens.

In addition, chances are high for successful encounters with tiger sharks, thresher sharks, hammerhead sharks, whale sharks and manta rays – all frequently sighted in these waters.

The 11-cabin Four Seasons Explorer is the fastest and most luxurious dive vessel in the Maldives, equipped with its own PADI five-star centre, sleep en suite rooms, multiple decks, plush open-plan lounges and an inspiring selection of experiences from spa treatments on uninhabited islands to castaway barbecues, stargazing, sunset fishing and water sports in the middle of nowhere.

And with the vessel largely sailing at night to maximise daytime adventure opportunities, guests are treated to the excitement of waking to a different view every morning.

Combining innovation, wellness and conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is a 44-acre, 103-villa wonderland in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — a 30-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

Its sister property, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa lies to the south: an enchanting garden island complete with Island Spa sea sanctuary and Tropicsurf coaches and guides. It features 96 thatched beach and water accommodations constructed by local craftsmen using indigenous materials and techniques to reflect a true sense of the Maldives.

The luxury catamaran Four Seasons Explorer connects the two properties via three, four and seven-night cruises, plus private leisure, surf and manta ray charters.

The latest addition to the Maldives collection, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll opened in 2016 as the group’s first exclusive-use private island: off limits to everyone else, limitless to the guests.

To book one of just 22 places on this one-off cruise from March 9-16, 2020, contact Original Diving at tel: +44 (0) 20 7978 0505 or email: Ask@originaldiving.com