Maldives welcomes French journos for promotional fam trip

Maldives Marketing and Public Relation Corporation (MMPRC) on Monday brought in a team of journalists from France to increase awareness about Maldives in the French travel market.

The theme for this trip — the third in the official tourism promotion body’s series of media familiarisation trips — is “Nature Chic”, which designates the luxury experiences offered by the Maldives as well as the natural beauty of the destination.

The French media team consists of representatives of top lifestyle magazines and online publications in France. This includes L’Obs.com, Mint Magazine, Simple Things, Le Journal des Femes.fr and Paris Match.

During their six-day visit, the team will stay at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Dhigali Maldives and Faarufushi Maldives.

They will indulge in spa and yoga experiences available at the properties. They will also get first-hand experience of the natural beauty of the islands and snorkel through the rich marine life along with a marine biologist.

The group will get to share their experiences in the Maldives with their respective audiences as in-depth articles and images.

“As part of promoting Maldives in the French market, MMPRC has planned a variety of activities have been held within the year. This includes participating in two of the largest fairs held in France, outdoor advertisements and a joint campaign with one of the leading tour operators in France,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

France is the seventh top source market to Maldives tourism.

Last year, 59,738 tourism from France visited the Maldives — an 18.3 per cent increase from 2018. In January, 6,955 French tourists visited the Maldives.