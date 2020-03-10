Vakkaru Maldives appoints Jean-Noel Sangaraille as Resort Manager

Vakkaru Maldives has appointed Jean-Noel Sangaraille as its Resort Manager.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Sangaraille started as a Cost Controller at One&Only Saint Geran, later climbing up to the role of Assistant F&B Manager and then Quality Assurance Manager.

Originally from Mauritius, Sangaraille made the move to The Bahamas where he was Executive Assistant Manager at the One&Only Club. Closer to the Middle East region, he later shifted to Kerzner International’s Mazagan Beach Resort in Morocco and then One&Only at Dubai’s The Palm.

“We look forward to Jean-Noel joining our Vakkaru family. Vakkaru Maldives has always provided a timeless escape with seamless service, and I am sure that Jean-Noel’s head-strong yet wholesome approach to leadership and innovation will help elevate our guests’ overall experience,” Nicholas Mason, the General Manager at Vakkaru Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

A secluded tropical island resort in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa atoll, a scenic 30 minutes north of Velana International Airport by seaplane, Vakkaru Maldives offers guests a holistic approach to unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences as you discover the warmth and affection of its people.

Blessed with timeless ocean views, white sandy beaches and nurtured by nature, the resort boasts an extensive selection of accommodation featuring 113 contemporary beach and over water villas and suites with Maldivian rustic charms. Indulgent dining choices from across the world are served in six restaurants and bars, as well as a wine cellar, specialising in global cuisine with Maldivian twist, Italian, Japanese, Southeast Asian as well as luxury beach grill.

Engaging experiences abound for everyone, every day at Vakkaru Maldives with a variety of water sports and excursions await at Splash, two tennis courts and a badminton court at the Sports Fields, recreational activities at Coconut Club, Parrotfish Club for children below 12 years of age, 24/7 overwater gymnasium with personal trainer as well as pampering head to toe treatments at Merana Spa.

Vakkaru Maldives has become the latest addition to Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) award-winning DISCOVERY loyalty programme under the curated “Ultratravel Collection” that features premium brand of exceptional hotels and resorts from around the world, hand-picked for the most discerning travellers.

