Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa unveils ‘White Shores & Golden Lights’ festive season

This festive season, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to rediscover the joy of togetherness in what it calls the world’s gathering place. From 1 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the resort will transform into a luminous sanctuary under its signature theme, White Shores & Golden Lights – a palette of shimmering whites and sunlit gold inspired by the purity of the season and the golden glow of new beginnings.

The festive spirit officially begins on 1 December with a Tree Lighting Ceremony, setting the tone for a season of warmth, celebration, and community. Following a period of serene island relaxation, the programme resumes in full from 21 December onwards, offering a vibrant calendar of curated experiences that continues until the Orthodox Beach Buffet Dinner on 7 January.

Guests are welcomed into an atmosphere where refined island living meets festive cheer. The line-up includes festive aqua aerobics, barefoot beach games, Gingerbread House Decorating, and the energetic Colour Run & Paint Me Wall Marathon along the shoreline. Younger guests can enjoy themed pyjama parties, while those seeking adventure may explore a variety of water sports and wellbeing rituals.

The highlight of the season is the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, presented along the oceanfront where waves meet the shore and golden lights illuminate the evening. With live music, seasonal cuisine, and candlelit elegance, the event combines the island’s natural beauty with cherished festive traditions.

On Christmas Day, Santa makes a memorable arrival at Kakuni Beach, delighting guests of all ages. Throughout the festive period, in collaboration with Reefscapers, the resort offers coral frame-building workshops, giving guests the opportunity to support reef restoration efforts and contribute to the preservation of the Maldives’ marine environment.

As the year comes to a close, guests are invited to welcome 2026 beneath the stars. Night Under the Stars, the resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration, features a coastal gala with champagne, gourmet dining, fireworks, and live entertainment that continues well past midnight.

From peaceful mornings at Shine Spa to evenings sampling global flavours accented with Maldivian character, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers an elevated festive experience. Whether travelling as a family, as a couple, or alone, guests will find each day filled with moments to remember and each evening touched with a sense of magic.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience the magic of the festive season with us,” says Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Each moment of our festive programme has been thoughtfully designed to reflect Sheraton’s ethos of heartfelt hospitality – bringing people together through meaningful experiences in one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations.”

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is also presenting a Festive Special Offer for this season. Guests may enjoy exclusive savings on beach or overwater accommodation, along with daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, return speedboat transfers, and access to selected festive events and activities. Bookings made before 30 November 2025 will be eligible for stays between 20 December 2025 and 10 January 2026.