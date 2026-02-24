Eid celebrations at SO/ Maldives blend Arabic tradition and Maldivian culture

SO/ Maldives is inviting global travellers this season to reimagine Eid not merely as a holiday, but as an immersive island escape. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the fashion-forward private island retreat sets the stage for a celebration where cultural heritage, contemporary luxury and tropical glamour come together.

At the centre of the festivities is an authentic culinary experience at Hadaba, the resort’s award-winning Arabic restaurant. Guests are offered Levantine flavours, artisanal mezze and traditional recipes presented with a modern approach, creating a setting for shared dining and celebration. As part of the resort’s dine-around concept, Hadaba can be included in a wider culinary journey across the island, allowing guests to experience Arabic cuisine alongside the resort’s other dining venues.

As evening falls, celebrations move to Lazuli Beach Club, where shisha rituals and Arabic-inspired refreshments are served in a beachfront setting. Traditional performances are complemented by Maldivian Boduberu drumming and fire dance displays, creating a cultural programme designed to appeal to international travellers seeking meaningful experiences.

Across the island, Eid is marked through a series of curated activities aimed at encouraging connection and creativity. Cultural workshops, including palm-leaf artistry and henna sessions, offer opportunities to explore heritage, while younger guests are engaged through themed crafts, interactive games and sweet treat decorating. The overall atmosphere remains celebratory while maintaining a relaxed pace that reflects the resort’s character.

Beyond the festive programme, the resort positions the long weekend as a fully immersive island retreat. Guests stay in beach and overwater villas featuring private pools and ocean views, with interiors inspired by high fashion. Time is spent between spa treatments, lagoon activities, beach club experiences and sunset dining, balancing celebration with seclusion.

To mark the season, the resort has introduced two limited-time stay offers. The One Night on Us offer provides savings of 33 per cent on stays of three nights or more, along with daily breakfast, complimentary transfers and spa privileges. The Soo Summer package offers preferential rates combined with spa experiences, curated dining inclusions and additional benefits for water villa stays.

Welcoming travellers from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond, the resort presents Eid as a global celebration where Arabic traditions, Maldivian culture and contemporary design are brought together. This season, guests are invited to exchange routine for island surroundings and experience Eid through a redefined island perspective.