Eid celebrations at SO/ Maldives blend Arabic tradition and Maldivian culture
SO/ Maldives is inviting global travellers this season to reimagine Eid not merely as a holiday, but as an immersive island escape. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the fashion-forward private island retreat sets the stage for a celebration where cultural heritage, contemporary luxury and tropical glamour come together.
At the centre of the festivities is an authentic culinary experience at Hadaba, the resort’s award-winning Arabic restaurant. Guests are offered Levantine flavours, artisanal mezze and traditional recipes presented with a modern approach, creating a setting for shared dining and celebration. As part of the resort’s dine-around concept, Hadaba can be included in a wider culinary journey across the island, allowing guests to experience Arabic cuisine alongside the resort’s other dining venues.
As evening falls, celebrations move to Lazuli Beach Club, where shisha rituals and Arabic-inspired refreshments are served in a beachfront setting. Traditional performances are complemented by Maldivian Boduberu drumming and fire dance displays, creating a cultural programme designed to appeal to international travellers seeking meaningful experiences.
Across the island, Eid is marked through a series of curated activities aimed at encouraging connection and creativity. Cultural workshops, including palm-leaf artistry and henna sessions, offer opportunities to explore heritage, while younger guests are engaged through themed crafts, interactive games and sweet treat decorating. The overall atmosphere remains celebratory while maintaining a relaxed pace that reflects the resort’s character.
Beyond the festive programme, the resort positions the long weekend as a fully immersive island retreat. Guests stay in beach and overwater villas featuring private pools and ocean views, with interiors inspired by high fashion. Time is spent between spa treatments, lagoon activities, beach club experiences and sunset dining, balancing celebration with seclusion.
To mark the season, the resort has introduced two limited-time stay offers. The One Night on Us offer provides savings of 33 per cent on stays of three nights or more, along with daily breakfast, complimentary transfers and spa privileges. The Soo Summer package offers preferential rates combined with spa experiences, curated dining inclusions and additional benefits for water villa stays.
Welcoming travellers from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond, the resort presents Eid as a global celebration where Arabic traditions, Maldivian culture and contemporary design are brought together. This season, guests are invited to exchange routine for island surroundings and experience Eid through a redefined island perspective.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef unveils expanded marine excursion portfolio
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Sun Siyam Privé Collection, has introduced an expanded portfolio of water-based experiences designed to showcase the natural environment and marine life of the surrounding atolls. The enhanced programme combines exploration, activity and moments of calm, offering guests new ways to experience the Maldives through curated ocean journeys and personalised excursions.
Building on established activities such as Jet Car rides, SeaBob adventures and windsurfing, the resort has expanded its watersports offering to include private speedboat journeys and bespoke marine experiences. These additions are tailored for small groups seeking intimate and meaningful encounters with the ocean.
Available daily from the resort’s Watersports Centre, the new private speedboat excursions provide a personalised way to explore the hidden marine sites of Dhaalu Atoll. Designed for one to four guests, each journey offers flexibility and individual attention. Guests may choose from four-hour, five-hour or full-day itineraries, all of which include a freshly prepared barbecue lunch. From coral gardens to secluded sandbanks, the excursions highlight the region’s diverse marine landscapes.
The programme’s centrepiece is the Full Day Adventure Trip, which offers an extended exploration of key marine locations. Highlights include the Coral Garden, known for its biodiversity and reef formations; Turtle Point, where sea turtles are frequently sighted; and Nurse Shark Point, which provides opportunities to observe nurse sharks in their natural environment. The experience concludes with a beachside lunch on a private sandbank, set against uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.
For guests seeking a balance between activity and relaxation, the Waves of Adventure and Calmness experience combines a private two-hour snorkelling safari or Jet Ski safari with a full-body massage at the resort. The programme is designed to transition smoothly from ocean exploration to restorative island time, reflecting the relaxed pace that characterises Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
As part of the Sun Siyam Privé Collection, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef continues to focus on personalised service and experiences rooted in the natural setting of the Maldives. Through its expanded watersports offering, the resort invites guests to engage with the marine environment while enjoying a sense of privacy, discovery and connection to the Maldivian seascape.
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives has announced the residency of acclaimed holistic practitioner Yoko Kawaguchi at Merana Spa, taking place from 17 March to 30 April 2026. The residency forms part of the resort’s ongoing focus on wellness, restoration and mindful living.
Grounded in Japanese healing traditions, Kawaguchi’s therapeutic philosophy centres on personalised care designed to calm the nervous system, release emotional tension and support the body’s natural restorative functions. Her integrative approach combines auriculotherapy (ear reflexology), aromatherapy, Reiki energy healing and targeted massage techniques to create treatments tailored to individual needs.
Guests may select from a range of core therapies offered during the residency. Highlights include the Tranquil Mind Ritual, which blends scalp massage, ear reflexology and energy work to ease tension and encourage emotional clarity. The Aroma Reiki Healing Touch treatment combines aromatherapy back massage with carefully selected essential oils and Usui Reiki to address both physical and emotional blockages. Auriculotherapy sessions focus on stimulating reflex points in the ears to support hormonal balance, immunity, nervous system regulation and overall wellbeing, with optional ear seeds available to extend the benefits beyond the treatment.
Alongside individual sessions, Kawaguchi will offer complimentary consultations and a programme of group wellness experiences. These include guided Reiki self-healing meditation and ear stretching massage sessions designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity, providing guests with simple techniques to support their wellbeing during and after their stay.
Hosted within the serene surroundings of Merana Spa, the residency offers guests an opportunity to pause, reset and engage in a deeper wellness journey, aligned with Vakkaru Maldives’ philosophy of understated luxury and holistic balance.
Ancient banyan tree anchors spiritual experiences at Machchafushi Island Resort
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, part of The Centara Collection, offers an island experience shaped by the rhythm of the ocean in the heart of South Ari Atoll. While the resort is widely recognised for its celebrated dive sites, award-winning house reef and rich marine life, another presence quietly anchors the spirit of the island.
Within the peaceful grounds of SPA Cenvaree stands a centuries-old banyan tree known locally as the Ummeedhu Tree, meaning Wish Fulfilment. With its expansive canopy and cascading aerial roots, the tree is regarded as more than a natural landmark. It is a symbol of continuity and reflection, standing as a silent witness to the island’s past and present.
Long before the island became a resort destination, the banyan tree stood rooted in the sands of Machchafushi. Today, the resort honours it as the spiritual heart of the island, inviting guests to pause beneath its branches and engage in moments of reflection and reconnection.
This connection is expressed through the Sacred Thread Ceremony, a contemplative ritual designed to offer guests a personal and meaningful experience. The ceremony begins with a quiet walk through the spa gardens, encouraging stillness and intention. Guests select a delicate golden leaf to represent a personal wish—whether for love, wellbeing, success, abundance or inner peace—and hold it alongside a wish card while visualising that intention fulfilled. The golden leaf is then tied to the banyan’s ancient branches, symbolising the offering of the wish to the tree’s enduring presence. The leaf remains there, carrying the quiet energy of the intention until the guest’s return.
Beyond the banyan, the island continues its natural rhythm. The surrounding waters form part of one of the Maldives’ most significant marine environments, known for year-round whale shark encounters and an extensive house reef that stretches beyond the shoreline. Yet amid the movement of the sea and the vibrancy of coral life, it is often the stillness beneath the banyan tree that leaves the most lasting impression.
Sustainability and heritage are integral to life on Machchafushi Island. Located within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the island is committed to safeguarding both its marine ecosystems and its cultural identity. The banyan tree stands as a reminder that preservation extends beyond the natural environment to include traditions, stories and the deeper connections between people and place.
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, each day unfolds with moments shaped by nature and intention. From golden sunrises over the lagoon to wishes entrusted to ancient branches, experiences on the island are designed not only to be remembered, but to take root.
