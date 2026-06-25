.Here Baa Atoll earns four AHEAD Asia 2026 finalist nominations

.Here Baa Atoll, the ultra-luxury private island retreat from Seaside Collection, has been named as a finalist at the AHEAD Asia 2026 Awards, earning recognition across four distinguished categories: Resort, Restaurant, Spa & Wellness and Suite.

The achievement places .Here Baa Atoll among Asia’s most exceptional hospitality design destinations and celebrates a project where architecture, interiors, landscape, and guest experience have been conceived as a singular, harmonious vision.

Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, .Here Baa Atoll presents a bold new interpretation of luxury in the Maldives. Comprising just nine extraordinary residences across two private natural islands, Somewhere and Nowhere. The retreat is defined by its commitment to privacy, spatial generosity, and an immersive connection with nature. Eschewing scale in favour of exclusivity, the resort offers an experience where tranquillity, design, and the natural environment exist in perfect balance.

At the heart of the project is a remarkable collaboration between internationally acclaimed architecture practice KulörGroup, London-based interior design studio Muza Lab and landscape architects Topo Design Studio. Together, they have created a destination that reimagines contemporary island living through thoughtful design and a profound sense of place.

KulörGroup’s architectural vision embraces the natural contours of the islands, positioning each residence to capture both sunrise and sunset while maximising uninterrupted views across the Indian Ocean. Designed with a strong commitment to environmental sensitivity, the architecture incorporates passive cooling strategies, responsibly sourced materials and a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor living. Expansive private residences, each complete with generous living spaces and infinity pools, are carefully situated to preserve the islands’ pristine beauty while offering unparalleled comfort and seclusion.

Inside, Muza Lab has crafted a sophisticated design narrative inspired by the Maldives’ rich maritime heritage. Through bespoke furnishings, artisanal craftsmanship, and a refined palette of natural textures, the interiors evoke the spirit of traditional dhonis, celestial navigation, and the ever-changing hues of the ocean. The result is an atmosphere that feels both contemporary and deeply connected to its surroundings.

Completing the vision, Topo Design Studio has seamlessly integrated landscape and architecture, preserving native vegetation while creating immersive outdoor environments that encourage meaningful engagement with the natural world. Every pathway, garden, and communal space has been carefully curated to strengthen the relationship between land, sea, and sky.

The AHEAD Asia 2026 finalist recognition reflects not only the excellence of the individual design elements, but also the strength of the collective vision that defines .Here Baa Atoll. From its expansive residential suites and transformative wellness offerings to SAFAR, the resort’s signature culinary destination, every aspect of the retreat has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a new benchmark in contemporary luxury hospitality.

As the newest addition to the Seaside Collection portfolio, .Here Baa Atoll represents a significant milestone in the evolution of ultra-luxury travel in the Maldives. This recognition celebrates the extraordinary collaboration between Seaside Collection and its creative partners, affirming a destination that continues to redefine luxury through exceptional design, immersive experiences, and a deep connection to place.

To learn more about .Here Baa Atoll, visit www.here-maldives.com.