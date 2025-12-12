Cooking
Chef Frank Fol leads plant-based culinary programme at ananea Madivaru Maldives
ananea Madivaru Maldives is hosting Chef Frank Fol, founder of We’re Smart World and a recognised figure in plant-based gastronomy, for a dedicated culinary programme aimed at strengthening and refining the resort’s plant-based dining concepts.
Chef Fol is visiting the island from 8 to 14 December, working closely with the culinary team to develop and enhance plant-forward offerings across the resort’s dining experiences. The programme focuses on integrating contemporary plant-based techniques with locally relevant ingredients and presentation styles, aligning with evolving guest preferences for balanced and conscious dining.
As part of the visit, an internal tasting menu is scheduled to take place, bringing together Chef Fol and the resort’s senior leadership. During the session, Chef Fol will present a selection of plant-forward dishes developed throughout his stay, offering insight into his culinary philosophy and approach to modern vegetable-led cuisine.
ananea Madivaru Maldives stated that the collaboration is intended to support the continued development of its food and beverage concepts, with a particular emphasis on broadening high-quality plant-based options available to guests across its restaurants.
Following the tasting session, the resort will issue a formal press release outlining the programme outcomes, including details of the dishes, concepts, and future plans. Visual assets and supporting media materials will also be made available as part of the official announcement.
The visit forms part of ananea Madivaru Maldives’ wider efforts to evolve its culinary offerings in line with global dining trends while maintaining a strong focus on quality, creativity, and guest experience.
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
In time with Fishermen’s Day in the Maldives, RAH GILI MALDIVES — the debut island of the SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS constellation — unveils Maakeyolhu: an immersive dining experience that honours the enduring spirit of Maldivian fishing culture and the figure at its heart — the Head Fisherman.
Set to welcome guests from February 2026, RAH GILI will introduce Maakeyolhu as one of its signature destinations — a living story shaped by tides, tradition, and table. Anchored in deep respect for the sea and the coastal communities that depend on it, the restaurant brings guests into the rhythm of island life through food, design, and shared memory.
Honouring the Head Fisherman
In Maldivian fishing culture, the Maakeyolhu is more than a navigator — he is a guide, a keeper of rhythm, and a trusted voice at sea. He reads the tides, chooses the fishing grounds, and holds the wisdom of those who came before. This figure inspired not only the restaurant’s name but its entire philosophy — leading with instinct, serving with humility, and grounding the guest experience in the language of the ocean.
“Maakeyolhu is a table led not by chefs alone, but by the sea and those who know it best,” said Marc Gussing, Director of Operations at SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “On this island, we do not perform luxury — we return to its truest form: thoughtful, elemental, and guided by deep cultural memory. The Head Fisherman is not a symbol; he is a living rhythm. This restaurant is our tribute to him and the stories he carries.”
The Daily Catch Philosophy
At Maakeyolhu, there is no fixed menu. Each morning, the kitchen receives its direction from the boats that return to shore — carrying Maldivian yellowfin tuna, reef fish, lobster, and octopus caught using traditional methods.
The restaurant’s culinary rhythm is simple: serve what is fresh, cook with restraint, and honour the story of each ingredient. Signature preparations include a refined Garudhiya Essence, snapper grilled over coconut husk with curry leaf emulsion, Maldivian lobster slow-roasted in a toddy glaze, and smoked tuna brightened with lime and coconut.
Many of the recipes are shaped by knowledge passed down through generations — fisherman’s breakfasts, wood-fired marinades, family-seasoned broths. Nothing is styled for spectacle. Everything is served to be shared.
Meals unfold in circles, as they do in island homes. Guests pass dishes by hand, savour in silence, then speak in stories. The act of dining becomes an exchange — of salt, memory, and care.
“There’s something quietly powerful about serving seafood the Maldivian way — honest, elemental, and rooted in the day’s catch,” adds Marc. “That’s the spirit guests will find at Maakeyolhu. It’s not just a seafood restaurant located in the Maldives — it is a Maldivian seafood restaurant in the truest sense.”
A Space Crafted from Island Life
Designed as a breezy extension of the shoreline, Maakeyolhu is woven into the existing contours of the island. Its architecture listens more than it declares — allowing water, sky, and wind to lead.
The palette is natural and purposeful: white lime plaster and coral-toned stucco reflect the brightness of island homes. Coconut fibre softens the space through screens, seating, and floor textures. Bamboo shelters the bar structure. Glass and timber frames open every corner to light and breeze.
Every element has meaning. At the beach, guests step across a Thun’du Kunaa — the woven mat present in every Maldivian home. It is not branded, but familiar. A quiet signal that they’ve arrived at something rooted. Sustainability is built into every layer — from passive cooling design and coral-friendly piling to native planting and modular joinery. Maakeyolhu enhances what’s already here, without replacing it.
More Than a Meal
Guests are welcomed by the scent of smoked coconut, the sound of traditional Boduberu, and the warmth of a team that feels like family. The space is alive — not curated. Dishes arrive with context, not instruction. Servers speak of the morning’s catch. Drummers play at dusk. And always, the sea remains in sight.
On select evenings, Maakeyolhu hosts Maldivian Nights — intimate gatherings led by local storytellers, drummers, and a real-life Maakeyolhu from a neighbouring island. He joins not as performer, but as elder — sharing the rhythm of his fishing life through tales, pauses, and silence. These evenings are not designed events, but real ones — honest reflections of what it means to live by the sea. Here, the act of savouring becomes a kind of ceremony — not formal but felt. A slow rhythm of sharing, remembering, and returning.
A Rayyithun Expression
As part of the Rayyithun philosophy that guides SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, Maakeyolhu reflects the archetypes of island life — the fishermen (Masverin), the women who prepare the daily catch, and the rhythms they move in.
Guests don’t just observe this rhythm — they enter it. They savour what the ocean gave that morning. They hear the songs that have shaped generations. And they leave with the feeling that something was passed on — not just served.
Fine dining meets island serenity: Chef Pascal Oudotte at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the next chapter in its chef collaboration series, welcoming acclaimed Chef Pascal Oudotte from the Michelin Guide–rated restaurant Stilbruch in Karlsruhe, Germany. Taking place in March next year, the residency will feature a collection of curated culinary events designed to offer guests an exceptional gastronomic experience.
Chef Oudotte’s culinary philosophy combines classical French techniques with contemporary artistry. He is known for championing seasonal produce, pure flavours, and refined textures, allowing high-quality regional ingredients to take centre stage. His approach emphasises sustainability and respect for origin, while precise techniques and subtle flavour composition result in dishes of remarkable depth and memorable taste.
The residency will include three signature events:
- 11 March 2026: Olive restaurant will host an intimate five-course surprise menu crafted by Chef Pascal Oudotte. With only 12 seats available, the evening will offer a personalised and immersive dining journey.
- 13 March 2026: The Sea Grill will be transformed into an elegant venue for a four-course surprise menu, accommodating 22 guests. This experience will blend island charm with fine dining sophistication.
- 15 March 2026: The collaboration will conclude with a relaxed evening of cocktails and canapés, giving guests the opportunity to meet Chef Oudotte and enjoy his culinary artistry in a tropical, informal setting.
Stilbruch, located in Karlsruhe’s Weststadt district, is known for its surprise menus shaped entirely by seasonal ingredients, ensuring that no two evenings are the same. Guests may experience the Menu Inspiration or the plant-based Menu Recreation, both of which follow a minimal-waste philosophy that brings new life to every component of a dish.
Chef Pascal Oudotte is widely recognised for creating cuisine that evokes emotion while upholding sustainability. His vision emphasises dishes that appeal to all the senses, resulting in dining experiences that are both thoughtful and memorable.
This special chef collaboration underscores Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class dining. With its pristine beaches, peaceful villas, attentive service, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an idyllic setting for such exclusive gastronomic events. Shaped by the sea and rich in tranquillity, Kandolhu continues to offer guests an intimate and refined Maldivian escape.
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced a special two-night guest chef event featuring Chef-Owner Stefan Fäth of the one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jellyfish in Hamburg. Renowned for his French-inspired global cuisine and a signature style defined by precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients, Chef Stefan will present two distinct dining experiences on 4 and 5 December 2026.
On 4 December, guests will gather on Wahoo Beach for The Ocean Symphony, an exclusive seven-course dinner set against lantern-lit shores and the natural rhythm of the Indian Ocean. The menu will reflect Chef Stefan’s refined culinary sensibilities, with highlights including salmon paired with beetroot and leek, swordfish accented with chilli and coriander, and a luxurious cod preparation enhanced with caviar and sweet potato. The menu continues with an Iberico dish complemented by soy and cabbage before transitioning to playful desserts such as pineapple with coconut and exotic fruits, followed by a milk chocolate creation layered with yoghurt and blueberry.
The culinary experience continues on 5 December at Veyo with The Island Reverie, a five-course tasting menu inspired by freshness, contrast, and balance. Guests can expect dishes such as tuna sashimi brightened with mango and ponzu, mackerel paired with melon, feta, and mint, and a delicate salmon preparation with potato, dashi, and chives. The menu then moves to a comforting yet refined corn-fed chicken dish with celery, truffle, and apple, concluding with a warm dessert of banana, caramel, chocolate, and almond.
Chef Stefan’s cooking is characterised by elegance without formality, attention to detail without unnecessary complexity, and a relaxed sophistication that has made Restaurant Jellyfish a highly regarded dining destination in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel. His culinary philosophy—anchored in craftsmanship, global curiosity, and deep respect for ingredients—was shaped by his upbringing on a family farm and refined through training in acclaimed German kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Restaurant 1622, the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Dieter Müller aboard MS Europa, and the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Seven Seas. Since assuming ownership of Restaurant Jellyfish in 2019, he has earned a Michelin star, 16 Gault Millau points, and recognition as a Krug Ambassade.
“We are delighted to welcome Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Fäth to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this special two-night culinary event,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His thoughtful, ingredient-led approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering experiences that are refined, soulful, and unforgettable. These evenings will celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and connection, set against one of the Maldives’ most striking backdrops.”
Reflecting on the upcoming collaboration, Chef Stefan remarked, “Cooking at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is a meaningful opportunity to express my cuisine in a setting that celebrates nature, seasonality, and a true appreciation for craftsmanship. My approach has always been about precision, respect for ingredients, and creating flavours that inspire, and I look forward to sharing this philosophy through a journey that feels relaxed, open-minded, and rooted in the joy of good food.”
Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating for both evenings.
