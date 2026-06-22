St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Asia’s culinary talents for ‘Across the Table’ dining experience

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled its culinary programming as part of 2026 Marriott International’s Luxury Dining Series, presented under the theme Across the Table. This year’s edition brings together seven culinary talents, headlined by two-Michelin-starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant from Saint Pierre in Singapore, alongside distinguished chefs from four St. Regis hotels across Asia—The St. Regis Bangkok, The St. Regis Mumbai, The St. Regis Singapore, and The St. Regis Osaka—who collaborate with the culinary artisans of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, together presenting a refined expression of culinary artistry, defined by craftsmanship and modern refinement across Asia.

At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests are invited to experience Across the Table beyond the dining room through the Dine & Unwind Package, where signature culinary moments are paired with thoughtfully 4-night curated stays at the Maldives’ finest address, complemented by the legendary St. Regis Butler Service. Designed to inspire guests to slow the pace, deepen connections and the experience immerses guests in discover the destination’s distinct sense of place, elevating every moment shared at the table.

The following culinary program is presented through a thoughtfully curated series of immersive dining experiences, each designed to celebrate exceptional craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and the art of gathering across every moment of the journey.

The Art of gathering: August 27

The experience begins along the shoreline in the late afternoon with a curated wine tasting experience, where guests are guided through a selection of wines, exploring the harmony between flavor, structure, and pairing. The experience is enriched by the presence of Thomas Ling, whose deep expertise in beverage culture brings a refined perspective to the art of pairing and craftsmanship.

As dusk sets in, the atmosphere shifts to The Whale Bar, where Brian Gonzalez from The St. Regis Bangkok presents a signature bar takeover, brings his globally refined approach to mixology, shaped by experience across leading European venues and recognized for creating award-winning cocktail programs. Brian reinterprets the legacy of refined cocktail culture, presenting a contemporary and expressive approach to the art of the drink.

The evening culminates at Orientale with an elegant four-course dining experience, where Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chung Shing of Yan Ting at The St. Regis Singapore, with over two decades of experience rooted in the Cantonese culinary tradition and Chef Abdelahad Ahmed present an elevated Japanese cuisine and contemporary interpretation of Pan Asian gastronomy. Each course reflects the distinctive perspectives of the two chefs, brought together through exceptional ingredients, precision, and thoughtful technique. The experience is further elevated through a curated sake pairing journey guided by Thomas Ling, bringing balance and depth to each course.

A mindful contemporary culinary journey: August 28

This chapter unfolds through a thoughtful balance of wellbeing and culinary expression. The experience begins with a guided breathing yoga session led by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, whose long-standing practice as a certified yoga instructor deeply immerses his culinary journey. Blending breathwork and culinary philosophy, the session explores the connection between mindfulness, nourishment, and intentional living through a calming and immersive practice designed to restore both body and mind. Set within an atmosphere of quiet sophistication at The Library, the experience unfolds as a reflective ritual where stillness, breath, and sensory awareness come together in balance.

This sense of harmony continues at ALBA, where guests are invited into an interactive four hands cooking class. Here, Chef Emmanuel is joined by Chef Ahmet Özuçucu, Executive Sous Chef at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, in a dynamic exchange of perspectives—blending Chef Ahmet’s Mediterranean roots and refined culinary approach with Chef Emmanuel’s globally inspired techniques. Limited to just 10 guests, the experience presents a rare insight into the philosophies and precision behind contemporary culinary craftsmanship.

As evening falls, the experience transitions into a richly layered Maldivian and Indian dining journey as Cargo welcomes Master Chef Taj Mohammed Sha of Sahib Room at The St. Regis Mumbai presenting family-style set menu. Known for his deep respect for regional Indian traditions and mastery of heritage recipes, Chef Taj crafts a menu that celebrates depth of flavor, authenticity, and storytelling. The evening is complemented by cocktail pairings curated by Brian Gonzalez.

Expressions of Seasonality and Culinary Artistry: August 29

The day begins at T•Pan with a curated Omakase lunch led by Chef Takato Kitano, from The St. Regis Osaka whose presence brings a new dimension to the Luxury Dining Series. Having begun his culinary journey as a teppanyaki chef in Osaka, Chef Kitano has developed a distinctive style shaped by both Japanese discipline and European culinary influences. His continued refinement under the guidance of Michelin-recognized talent reflects a growing reputation for precision, curiosity, and a deep respect for ingredient-driven cuisine.

At ALBA, two Michelin starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant presents a refined four course set menu shaped by over two decades of culinary excellence and innovation. A pioneer of modern French cuisine in Asia, his work bridges classical European technique with Asian influences, creating dishes defined by balance, depth, and emotional resonance. This exclusive dining experience offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with one of the region’s most influential culinary voices—bringing the day to an elegant and memorable close.

A farewell with flavour: August 30

The final morning offers a calm and elegant close to the culinary journey. Guests gather for a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast in Alba, where simplicity, freshness, and quality take centre stage. Set in a relaxed atmosphere, the experience provides a moment of reflection—bringing together the flavour, conversations, and connections created over the course of the series.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments: August 26-30

Elevating the Luxury Dining Series, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents a one-of-a-kind stay-and-dine journey woven into the program, offering Marriott Bonvoy members privileged access to bid for immersive culinary encounters, behind-the-scenes experiences, and the most sought-after moments of the series.

The experience includes a five-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool, complemented by daily breakfast at ALBA and shared return seaplane transfers. At its core is a series of signature culinary moments, including a private six-course dinner with wine pairing curated by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, alongside a thoughtfully curated dine-around experience across The Whale Bar, Decanter, T•Pan, and Orientale, where each dining destination reveals a new expression of craftsmanship, and collaboration. Guided by storytelling and sensory discovery, the Dine Around Experience celebrates community, flavour, and shared moments across the island. Guests may place bids for exclusive experiences at Marriott Bonvoy Moments page until 17 July, 2026.

“Across the Table reflects our vision of creating meaningful luxury experiences that bring people together through exceptional cuisine, cultural connection, and immersive storytelling,” said Özgür Cengiz, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Through this year’s Luxury Dining Series, we are honoured to welcome internationally acclaimed chefs and culinary talents to the Maldives, offering our guests a truly unforgettable journey shaped by Michelin-starred dining, wellness, and the art of gathering.”

Reservations for the Dine & Unwind Package and Luxury Dining Series experiences are now available. Discover more about The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort here.