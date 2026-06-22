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St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Asia’s culinary talents for ‘Across the Table’ dining experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled its culinary programming as part of 2026 Marriott International’s Luxury Dining Series, presented under the theme Across the Table. This year’s edition brings together seven culinary talents, headlined by two-Michelin-starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant from Saint Pierre in Singapore, alongside distinguished chefs from four St. Regis hotels across Asia—The St. Regis Bangkok, The St. Regis Mumbai, The St. Regis Singapore, and The St. Regis Osaka—who collaborate with the culinary artisans of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, together presenting a refined expression of culinary artistry, defined by craftsmanship and modern refinement across Asia.
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests are invited to experience Across the Table beyond the dining room through the Dine & Unwind Package, where signature culinary moments are paired with thoughtfully 4-night curated stays at the Maldives’ finest address, complemented by the legendary St. Regis Butler Service. Designed to inspire guests to slow the pace, deepen connections and the experience immerses guests in discover the destination’s distinct sense of place, elevating every moment shared at the table.
The following culinary program is presented through a thoughtfully curated series of immersive dining experiences, each designed to celebrate exceptional craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and the art of gathering across every moment of the journey.
The Art of gathering: August 27
The experience begins along the shoreline in the late afternoon with a curated wine tasting experience, where guests are guided through a selection of wines, exploring the harmony between flavor, structure, and pairing. The experience is enriched by the presence of Thomas Ling, whose deep expertise in beverage culture brings a refined perspective to the art of pairing and craftsmanship.
As dusk sets in, the atmosphere shifts to The Whale Bar, where Brian Gonzalez from The St. Regis Bangkok presents a signature bar takeover, brings his globally refined approach to mixology, shaped by experience across leading European venues and recognized for creating award-winning cocktail programs. Brian reinterprets the legacy of refined cocktail culture, presenting a contemporary and expressive approach to the art of the drink.
The evening culminates at Orientale with an elegant four-course dining experience, where Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chung Shing of Yan Ting at The St. Regis Singapore, with over two decades of experience rooted in the Cantonese culinary tradition and Chef Abdelahad Ahmed present an elevated Japanese cuisine and contemporary interpretation of Pan Asian gastronomy. Each course reflects the distinctive perspectives of the two chefs, brought together through exceptional ingredients, precision, and thoughtful technique. The experience is further elevated through a curated sake pairing journey guided by Thomas Ling, bringing balance and depth to each course.
A mindful contemporary culinary journey: August 28
This chapter unfolds through a thoughtful balance of wellbeing and culinary expression. The experience begins with a guided breathing yoga session led by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, whose long-standing practice as a certified yoga instructor deeply immerses his culinary journey. Blending breathwork and culinary philosophy, the session explores the connection between mindfulness, nourishment, and intentional living through a calming and immersive practice designed to restore both body and mind. Set within an atmosphere of quiet sophistication at The Library, the experience unfolds as a reflective ritual where stillness, breath, and sensory awareness come together in balance.
This sense of harmony continues at ALBA, where guests are invited into an interactive four hands cooking class. Here, Chef Emmanuel is joined by Chef Ahmet Özuçucu, Executive Sous Chef at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, in a dynamic exchange of perspectives—blending Chef Ahmet’s Mediterranean roots and refined culinary approach with Chef Emmanuel’s globally inspired techniques. Limited to just 10 guests, the experience presents a rare insight into the philosophies and precision behind contemporary culinary craftsmanship.
As evening falls, the experience transitions into a richly layered Maldivian and Indian dining journey as Cargo welcomes Master Chef Taj Mohammed Sha of Sahib Room at The St. Regis Mumbai presenting family-style set menu. Known for his deep respect for regional Indian traditions and mastery of heritage recipes, Chef Taj crafts a menu that celebrates depth of flavor, authenticity, and storytelling. The evening is complemented by cocktail pairings curated by Brian Gonzalez.
Expressions of Seasonality and Culinary Artistry: August 29
The day begins at T•Pan with a curated Omakase lunch led by Chef Takato Kitano, from The St. Regis Osaka whose presence brings a new dimension to the Luxury Dining Series. Having begun his culinary journey as a teppanyaki chef in Osaka, Chef Kitano has developed a distinctive style shaped by both Japanese discipline and European culinary influences. His continued refinement under the guidance of Michelin-recognized talent reflects a growing reputation for precision, curiosity, and a deep respect for ingredient-driven cuisine.
At ALBA, two Michelin starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant presents a refined four course set menu shaped by over two decades of culinary excellence and innovation. A pioneer of modern French cuisine in Asia, his work bridges classical European technique with Asian influences, creating dishes defined by balance, depth, and emotional resonance. This exclusive dining experience offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with one of the region’s most influential culinary voices—bringing the day to an elegant and memorable close.
A farewell with flavour: August 30
The final morning offers a calm and elegant close to the culinary journey. Guests gather for a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast in Alba, where simplicity, freshness, and quality take centre stage. Set in a relaxed atmosphere, the experience provides a moment of reflection—bringing together the flavour, conversations, and connections created over the course of the series.
Marriott Bonvoy Moments: August 26-30
Elevating the Luxury Dining Series, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents a one-of-a-kind stay-and-dine journey woven into the program, offering Marriott Bonvoy members privileged access to bid for immersive culinary encounters, behind-the-scenes experiences, and the most sought-after moments of the series.
The experience includes a five-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool, complemented by daily breakfast at ALBA and shared return seaplane transfers. At its core is a series of signature culinary moments, including a private six-course dinner with wine pairing curated by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, alongside a thoughtfully curated dine-around experience across The Whale Bar, Decanter, T•Pan, and Orientale, where each dining destination reveals a new expression of craftsmanship, and collaboration. Guided by storytelling and sensory discovery, the Dine Around Experience celebrates community, flavour, and shared moments across the island. Guests may place bids for exclusive experiences at Marriott Bonvoy Moments page until 17 July, 2026.
“Across the Table reflects our vision of creating meaningful luxury experiences that bring people together through exceptional cuisine, cultural connection, and immersive storytelling,” said Özgür Cengiz, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Through this year’s Luxury Dining Series, we are honoured to welcome internationally acclaimed chefs and culinary talents to the Maldives, offering our guests a truly unforgettable journey shaped by Michelin-starred dining, wellness, and the art of gathering.”
Reservations for the Dine & Unwind Package and Luxury Dining Series experiences are now available. Discover more about The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort here.
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Michelin-Starred Chef Grégoire Berger to host dining experience at Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced a culinary collaboration with Chef Grégoire Berger, chef and co-owner of the Dubai restaurant Kraken.
Known for progressive French cuisine influenced by the ocean, Berger has received a Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Dubai from 2022 to 2024. His restaurant has also been included among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, while his work has received recognition through several international culinary awards.
Berger’s approach draws on the sea as a source of ingredients, ideas and presentation. His menus combine French culinary techniques with marine influences, with each dish developed around a narrative connected to the ocean.
As part of his visit to Lily Beach in August 2026, Berger will host a fine-dining dinner for a limited number of guests. He will also introduce a signature dish at AQVA Bar & Restaurant during the collaboration.
The programme forms part of Lily Beach’s efforts to expand its culinary offering and introduce visiting chefs and dining concepts to guests in the Maldives.
Located in South Ari Atoll, the resort will provide guests with an opportunity to experience Berger’s cuisine within its all-inclusive hospitality concept. The collaboration will combine his Michelin-recognised approach with the resort’s existing food and beverage programme.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has established its hospitality offering around its premium all-inclusive model, supported by a range of dining venues. Its restaurants offer overwater dining, international buffet selections, seafood and Asian-inspired dishes.
The resort’s culinary programme is supported by the Platinum Plan, an all-inclusive package that includes dining experiences, a selection of wines and spirits, excursions and personalised services.
Through the collaboration with Berger, Lily Beach aims to add another dining experience to its guest programme while continuing to develop its position within the Maldives’ luxury hospitality market.
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BUBBLE offers immersive underwater dining at Meyyafushi Maldives
Meyyafushi Maldives invites guests to discover an exclusive culinary destination nestled six-metres beneath the surface and surrounded by coral reefs and the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, BUBBLE offers an immersive dining experience where culinary excellence meets the wonders of the underwater world.
More than a restaurant, BUBBLE is a journey – one where guests can savour carefully curated menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner while watching tropical fish, sharks and other marine species glide past panoramic underwater views. Combining innovative gastronomy, elegant design and the natural beauty of the ocean, BUBBLE has quickly become one of Meyyafushi’s most captivating experiences.
At the heart of this culinary concept is Chef Shiv Negi, Culinary Director of Meyyafushi Maldives. With over two decades of international culinary experience across some of the world’s most respected hospitality brands, Chef Shiv brings a wealth of expertise, creativity and leadership to the resort’s dining. Having held senior culinary positions with renowned names including Oberoi Hotels, Taj Hotels and other international five-star properties, Chef Shiv is known for creating memorable dining experiences that blend innovation with authenticity. Throughout his career, he has successfully led multicultural culinary teams, developed award-worthy dining concepts and championed exceptional guest experiences.
“BUBBLE represents everything we love about dining in the Maldives,” says Chef Shiv Negi, Culinary Director at Meyyafushi Maldives. “The setting is naturally spectacular, but our goal is to ensure that the cuisine is equally unforgettable. Every dish has been thoughtfully crafted to complement the experience, combining premium ingredients, refined techniques and a sense of discovery that mirrors the underwater world surrounding our guests.”
The menus at BUBBLE celebrate exquisite flavours while drawing inspiration from the rich bounty of the Indian Ocean. Guests can expect beautifully presented dishes showcasing fresh seafood, premium meats, seasonal produce and contemporary culinary artistry, all paired with attentive service and breathtaking surroundings.
BUBBLE forms part of Meyyafushi Maldives’ growing collection of distinctive dining experiences, which include Mediterranean cuisine at Thaana, Asian specialities at Alif, the Raa Wine Cellar, and immersive culinary journeys designed to delight. Beyond exceptional dining, BUBBLE also provides a unique and memorable setting for life’s most cherished moments, available for exclusive private events, romantic underwater proposals, intimate celebrations, and even underwater wedding ceremonies, creating unforgettable experiences beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean.
As one of the Maldives’ newest luxury island destinations, Meyyafushi redefines hospitality through unique and meaningful experiences and creating memorable moments for guests.
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Kandolhu Maldives unveils exclusive dining collaboration with Chef Benjamin Peifer
This December, Kandolhu Maldives is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event in collaboration with celebrated German Chef Benjamin Peifer. Recently named Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau, Peifer brings his highly distinctive culinary vision to the Maldives. His signature approach masterfully blends traditional Japanese techniques with carefully selected regional ingredients, with all dishes prepared over an open fire to create intense aromas and complex flavour profiles.
Benjamin Peifer’s journey from a baker’s apprentice to a two-star Michelin chef has forged a unique path in the world of high-end gastronomy. At his restaurant, Intense in Wachenheim, he creates an original fusion where traditional Palatinate pub fare meets Japanese haute cuisine. His goal is to deconstruct regional tastes into their core components and reimagine them, resulting in dishes that are both comforting and excitingly new.
Peifer’s culinary style is deeply connected to his personal history. After an unfulfilling start as a baker, he found his calling in the restaurant industry, drawn to its creativity and immediate feedback. He honed his skills at establishments like Zum Schwanen and Ketschauer Hof before opening Intense in 2017 with his wife, Bettina, who serves as the restaurant’s maître d’ and sommelier. He is known for reinterpreting everyday ingredients with exceptional technique and imagination, aiming to showcase the potential of what is readily available.
The collaboration features two distinct evenings of epicurean excellence, both beginning with a personal Meet & Greet. The first event on Saturday, 26 December, presents a bespoke four-course dinner, while the second evening on Tuesday, 29 December, offers an elevated five-course Wine & Dine experience. In keeping with Chef Peifer’s “no menu, trust the chef” philosophy, guests are invited to embrace a spontaneous and immersive culinary journey.
Discerning travellers and epicureans are encouraged to secure their reservations early to partake in this perfect blend of Maldives luxury and Michelin-starred artistry.
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