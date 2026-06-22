Amilla Maldives ranked among Maldives’ best family resorts and house reefs

Amilla Maldives has once again been recognised among the region’s leading luxury resorts in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, earning places in two highly competitive categories: Top 8 Best Resorts for Families and Top 8 Best House Reefs in the Maldives.

The accolades reinforce Amilla’s reputation for delivering exceptional experiences both above and below the waterline, combining spacious island living, thoughtful family programming and one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural marine environments.

The recognition also highlights Amilla’s consistency in the awards over recent years. The resort has been ranked among the Maldives’ Best Resorts for Families for three consecutive years, achieving Top 7 in 2024, Top 2 in 2025, and Top 8 in 2026. Meanwhile, Amilla’s thriving marine ecosystem has secured a place among the Maldives’ Best House Reefs in both 2024 and 2026, reflecting the resort’s ongoing commitment to reef conservation and guest experiences centred around the natural wonders of Baa Atoll.

“We are honoured to be recognised once again by Travel + Leisure and its readers,” said Shiman Mohamed, Resort Manager at Amilla Maldives. “These awards celebrate what makes Amilla truly special: the freedom and space that families enjoy on our island, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us. We are incredibly grateful to our guests and to our dedicated team, whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible.”

Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Amilla offers guests a distinctive Maldivian experience defined by generous accommodation, personalised service and immersive experiences. Families are welcomed with a wide range of activities designed for all ages, while the resort’s house reef provides direct access to a rich underwater world of colourful corals, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life.

As travellers increasingly seek meaningful, experience-led escapes, Amilla continues to invest in sustainability, marine conservation and inclusive hospitality, ensuring that every guest can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation for future generations.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are among the region’s most respected travel awards, recognising outstanding hotels, resorts, experiences and hospitality brands as voted by discerning travellers and industry experts.

For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.