News
Kandolhu Maldives announces festive season with gourmet experiences and island traditions
Kandolhu Maldives’ festive season programme is an invitation to experience the warmth of the holidays shaped by the rhythms of Maldivian island life. Celebrations unfold through culinary events, intimate gatherings, and moments of quiet connection from late December through the New Year.
The season begins on 20 December with a festive workshop where guests will learn to craft unique ornaments from palm leaves, each handmade piece later becoming part of the collective, joyful spirit of the island’s tree decorating ceremony. The celebrations continue with the annual tree lighting and a Christmas cocktail reception, where handcrafted cocktails and delicious canapés are shared.
Christmas Eve arrives with its own soft magic. Artisanal cocktails at Vilu Bar, followed by a gala dinner on the beach. Beneath a canopy of stars, an exquisite menu meets the ocean’s gentle rhythm. Christmas Day brings a festive Christmas spread, a beachside buffet of seasonal favourites and island-inspired delights.
At the heart of the festive season is a series of gourmet events, each a celebration of place and culinary artistry. The programme is highlighted by two exclusive evenings with two-Michelin-starred Chef Benjamin Peifer, whose distinctive fusion of Palatinate and Japanese cuisine is offered at Olive restaurant for an intimate gathering of just twenty-two guests on each occasion. On 28 December, an inspired four-course dinner showcases his culinary vision. This is followed on 30 December by a five-course Wine & Dine experience where intense, fire-roasted izakaya-style flavours are harmonised with expert pairings from Sommelier Jan Spener.
The warmth of shared evenings continues with menus shaped by the surrounding ocean and the rich traditions of the archipelago. One night will offer a Taste of Asia, a journey through bold spices and aromatic herbs. Another evening brings the spirit of the Maldives to life with the pulsing beat of boduberu, a living story told through drumming and savoured with exquisite cocktails and light Maldivian bites. Even in the stillness of morning, there is life, found at Vilu Bar in the conviviality of a traditional Frühschoppen, where freshly baked pretzels and wheat beer are shared in the sunlight.
There will be elegant tastings on the beach with a curated selection of fine Champagnes and sparkling wines, and a collection of wines selected by Sommelier Jan Spener, perfectly complemented by an assortment of delicious canapés.
The New Year is welcomed with an evening of music, indulgence, and culinary excellence. As twilight descends, guests will gather at the water’s edge to savour canapés and cocktails crafted for the season. Dinner unfolds under the stars, a six-course journey of exceptional ingredients and refined flavours. As midnight approaches, the final moments of the year dissolve into music and dancing. A passage from one year to the next.
The first morning of the year begins with a leisurely, festive New Year’s Day breakfast and later that evening a New Year’s feast will be held at Sea Grill, presenting an elegant four-course menu perfectly paired with sparkling wine in a refined seaside setting.
Varu Spa offers restorative rituals to elevate the self and soul. Treatments shaped by the ocean’s calm and the warmth of island air invite a deeper stillness. Guests can surrender to deep tissue massage with warming oils, or let heated stones promote a sense of flowing energy. Inspired by ancient traditional Thai medicine, Stretch Therapy uses pressure point therapy and gentle stretching to restore balance and vitality to the body. A Rose Indulgent Scrub nourishes and moistures, leaving skin deeply hydrated and radiant, while tailored facials enhance skin health for a complete reset. For a shared experience, the Varu Haven couples’ treatment begins with a sea salt soak and concludes with a symbol of connection.
Beneath the water’s surface, a house reef rich with marine life stretches out beyond the shore. Sunlit mornings and afternoons are spent on guided excursions into clear water, slow drifts through coral gardens, and the quiet wonder of the sea on guided swims alongside majestic manta rays and whale sharks. The festive programme is complemented by stand-up paddleboarding, champagne sunset cruises, and spirited games of beach volleyball.
The Kandolhu festive programme offers a pathway to revival and renewal. More than an escape, it is a recalibration.
For reservations and more information, please visit www.kandolhu.com or contact the reservations team at +960 668 0790 / info@kandolhu.com.
Featured
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives introduces summer offer across four island resorts
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has introduced a summer offer aimed at travellers seeking longer stays across its four island resorts.
Guests booking stays of seven nights or more will receive complimentary return transfers for two people, while shorter stays will include complimentary one-way transfers. At participating resorts, up to two children under the age of 12 can also stay and dine free.
The offer includes savings on selected excursions and activities and is available for bookings and stays until 31 October 2026.
Guests who book directly through Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives will have access to additional benefits, including options to personalise their stays with beach dining, spa treatments and island activities. Members of the brand’s loyalty programme will receive further savings and earn double Discovery Dollars during the promotional period.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers beachfront accommodation, a range of activities and speedboat transfers from Malé. Its accommodation and family-focused programmes are designed for guests seeking a combination of recreation and time together.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives provides accommodation, dining options, wellness services and water-based activities within an island setting. The resort caters to couples, families and travellers visiting the Maldives for the first time.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, located across two islands in Meemu Atoll, is positioned for couples and honeymooners. Guest experiences include sunset dining, spa treatments and access to the surrounding lagoon.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon caters to divers and snorkellers through its house reef, marine life and access to dive sites. The resort provides direct access to underwater experiences in the Indian Ocean.
The summer offer provides savings of up to 65% across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ four properties.
Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili named among world’s top 1% hotels in Tripadvisor awards
COLOURS OF OBLU is celebrating a remarkable year of recognition. Guest love has placed OBLU SELECT Lobigili among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, earning the adults-only resort Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026 honour. Joining the celebration, OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO have both been recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are the top accolades in the travel industry. The awards are given by real travellers who share their travel experiences on the world’s largest travel guidance platform and are not decided by panels or experts as is the case in industry awards. The award recognises properties that consistently provide outstanding hospitality and memorable guest experiences.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a popular adults-only escape for travellers seeking a secluded Maldivian getaway centred on romance and relaxation. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the resort continues to earn praise for its charming nest villas, personalised service, and the unforgettable under ocean dining experience at Only BLU. This latest honour further reinforces OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most sought-after luxury resorts, known for its intimate island setting, exquisite food, and warm hospitality.
The recognition extends across the wider COLOURS OF OBLU collection. OBLU SELECT Sangeli continues to delight guests with its vibrant island atmosphere, chic contemporary villas, diverse dining options, and seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. Meanwhile, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO remains a favourite among diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, offering direct access to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, complemented by an authentic island ambience and heartfelt service.
From romantic escapes and island adventures to unforgettable underwater discoveries, these resorts create experiences that guests value, remember, and recommend. Together, this Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice recognition reflects the power of authentic guest reviews and stands as a testament to the warm hospitality, personalised service, and memorable holiday experiences that define COLOURS OF OBLU.
News
Angsana Velavaru unveils redesigned beach and family pool villas
Angsana Velavaru has refreshed three of its most beloved villa categories: the Beach Infinity Pool Villa, the Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, and the Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa. Updated furnishings, reimagined living spaces, and a bolder embrace of the island’s vibrant spirit invite you to experience the resort in a distinctly new light.
Beach Infinity Pool Villa
Step inside and the island finds its way in. The Beach Infinity Pool Villa has been refreshed with warm timber bed frames, a generous L-shaped daybed that draws you towards the pool deck, and an outdoor bathroom that transforms bathing into a ritual. A freestanding oval bath sits centre-stage on a circular teak platform, enclosed by lush tropical plantings, while a rain shower opens to the sky above. Bold artwork adorns the bedroom walls, vivid coral reefs and schooling fish offering a quiet celebration of the underwater world just beyond your door.
Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa
Designed for those who wish to gather and unwind together, the Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa balances energy and ease across its two distinct bedrooms. The master suite is anchored by a new timber bed frame and a seating area adorned with vibrant local artwork, while the second bedroom offers a relaxed twin configuration with direct access to the private pool deck. Outside, sun loungers frame a cobalt blue pool set against a canopy of palm trees, a space as suited to quiet mornings as it is too long, unhurried afternoons.
Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa
The Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa is a haven unto itself, generous, colourful, and alive with the spirit of togetherness. A dedicated dining and living area anchors the villa’s social heart, opening through glass-panelled doors to a sun-drenched pool deck framed by two thatched pavilions. Each bedroom carries its own distinct character: the master and second bedrooms refreshed with new timber furniture and original artwork inspired by the island’s natural heritage, while the third bedroom, dressed in playful space-themed linen, is thoughtfully designed to delight younger guests. This is a villa that grows with your family.
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