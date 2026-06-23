Kandolhu Maldives announces festive season with gourmet experiences and island traditions

Kandolhu Maldives’ festive season programme is an invitation to experience the warmth of the holidays shaped by the rhythms of Maldivian island life. Celebrations unfold through culinary events, intimate gatherings, and moments of quiet connection from late December through the New Year.

The season begins on 20 December with a festive workshop where guests will learn to craft unique ornaments from palm leaves, each handmade piece later becoming part of the collective, joyful spirit of the island’s tree decorating ceremony. The celebrations continue with the annual tree lighting and a Christmas cocktail reception, where handcrafted cocktails and delicious canapés are shared.

Christmas Eve arrives with its own soft magic. Artisanal cocktails at Vilu Bar, followed by a gala dinner on the beach. Beneath a canopy of stars, an exquisite menu meets the ocean’s gentle rhythm. Christmas Day brings a festive Christmas spread, a beachside buffet of seasonal favourites and island-inspired delights.

At the heart of the festive season is a series of gourmet events, each a celebration of place and culinary artistry. The programme is highlighted by two exclusive evenings with two-Michelin-starred Chef Benjamin Peifer, whose distinctive fusion of Palatinate and Japanese cuisine is offered at Olive restaurant for an intimate gathering of just twenty-two guests on each occasion. On 28 December, an inspired four-course dinner showcases his culinary vision. This is followed on 30 December by a five-course Wine & Dine experience where intense, fire-roasted izakaya-style flavours are harmonised with expert pairings from Sommelier Jan Spener.

The warmth of shared evenings continues with menus shaped by the surrounding ocean and the rich traditions of the archipelago. One night will offer a Taste of Asia, a journey through bold spices and aromatic herbs. Another evening brings the spirit of the Maldives to life with the pulsing beat of boduberu, a living story told through drumming and savoured with exquisite cocktails and light Maldivian bites. Even in the stillness of morning, there is life, found at Vilu Bar in the conviviality of a traditional Frühschoppen, where freshly baked pretzels and wheat beer are shared in the sunlight.

There will be elegant tastings on the beach with a curated selection of fine Champagnes and sparkling wines, and a collection of wines selected by Sommelier Jan Spener, perfectly complemented by an assortment of delicious canapés.

The New Year is welcomed with an evening of music, indulgence, and culinary excellence. As twilight descends, guests will gather at the water’s edge to savour canapés and cocktails crafted for the season. Dinner unfolds under the stars, a six-course journey of exceptional ingredients and refined flavours. As midnight approaches, the final moments of the year dissolve into music and dancing. A passage from one year to the next.

The first morning of the year begins with a leisurely, festive New Year’s Day breakfast and later that evening a New Year’s feast will be held at Sea Grill, presenting an elegant four-course menu perfectly paired with sparkling wine in a refined seaside setting.

Varu Spa offers restorative rituals to elevate the self and soul. Treatments shaped by the ocean’s calm and the warmth of island air invite a deeper stillness. Guests can surrender to deep tissue massage with warming oils, or let heated stones promote a sense of flowing energy. Inspired by ancient traditional Thai medicine, Stretch Therapy uses pressure point therapy and gentle stretching to restore balance and vitality to the body. A Rose Indulgent Scrub nourishes and moistures, leaving skin deeply hydrated and radiant, while tailored facials enhance skin health for a complete reset. For a shared experience, the Varu Haven couples’ treatment begins with a sea salt soak and concludes with a symbol of connection.

Beneath the water’s surface, a house reef rich with marine life stretches out beyond the shore. Sunlit mornings and afternoons are spent on guided excursions into clear water, slow drifts through coral gardens, and the quiet wonder of the sea on guided swims alongside majestic manta rays and whale sharks. The festive programme is complemented by stand-up paddleboarding, champagne sunset cruises, and spirited games of beach volleyball.

The Kandolhu festive programme offers a pathway to revival and renewal. More than an escape, it is a recalibration.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.kandolhu.com or contact the reservations team at +960 668 0790 / info@kandolhu.com.