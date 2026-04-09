News
Shangri-La Circle offers dining benefits at JEN Maldives Malé
JEN Maldives Malé has introduced the Shangri-La Circle (SLC) loyalty programme, offering dining benefits for guests from 1 April to 31 December 2026.
The programme provides free and instant membership, allowing guests to access discounts and earn reward points on dining experiences at the property. Members receive a 15 per cent discount on their first dining purchase upon joining, along with ongoing 15 per cent savings on food and beverage.
Guests can enrol in the programme through the Shangri-La Circle mobile application. Membership benefits include reward points on eligible spending, which can be redeemed for future dining and hotel experiences.
The offer applies to regular dining experiences and excludes tobacco, special theme buffet nights, and other ongoing promotions.
JEN Maldives Malé stated that the programme is designed to provide value to guests while enhancing dining experiences at the hotel. The initiative also reflects Shangri-La’s focus on strengthening guest engagement through loyalty-based offerings.
Members are required to present their digital membership card at the time of billing to access the benefits.
The hotel is promoting the programme through its social media channels, in-house displays, and digital platforms. Guests can download the Shangri-La Circle application or sign up at the hotel to begin using the programme.
Awards
Kuda Villingili listed in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been nominated in the Resorts category for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (UK) and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (US), marking a further development in the resort’s international recognition.
The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on traveller feedback and are considered a key benchmark within the global travel industry. The dual nomination reflects the resort’s presence across international markets and its engagement with guests from different regions.
The nomination follows a series of recognitions for the resort. In 2025, Kuda Villingili was ranked among the Top 5 Overseas Leisure Resorts Worldwide in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards, placing fifth globally. It was also listed among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). The resort was similarly recognised in the 2024 edition of the awards.
Located in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers 75 villas and residences, each with private pools and views of the surrounding ocean.
The resort features eight restaurants and three bars, including Japanese-Peruvian dining at Mar-Umi and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi. Other dining options include Asian cuisine at East and grill offerings at Fire. Additional facilities include a cigar lounge, a large swimming pool, a spa with overwater treatment villas, and a range of wellness and recreational activities such as yoga, sound therapy and surfing.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, stated that the nominations reflect feedback from guests across international markets and noted the importance of maintaining consistent service standards.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is open until 30 June 2026, with results scheduled to be announced in November 2026.
Cooking
Baros Maldives to showcase sustainable dining for Earth Day
Baros Maldives is set to host a curated Earth Day experience titled Earth Day in Bloom on 22 April 2026, offering guests an evening programme centred on sustainability, nature and locally sourced ingredients.
The event will begin at 6:30pm at the resort’s Chef’s Garden, where guests will be welcomed with a Garden Spritz before taking part in a guided tour of the garden. The tour will introduce participants to local herbs and island-grown produce cultivated on the property.
As part of the programme, guests will be invited to plant their own herb, contributing to the garden while engaging in an activity aligned with environmental awareness. The experience will continue with a garden dinner starting at 7pm, featuring a menu designed around fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the island.
An optional pairing of organic wines will also be available, providing an additional element to the dining experience.
The event is priced at USD 175 per person, excluding applicable service charge and taxes. Reservations can be made through the resort’s butler service.
The initiative reflects Baros Maldives’ focus on sustainability-led guest experiences, integrating environmental awareness with culinary offerings and on-island activities.
Awards
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives earns TUI Global Hotel Award recognition
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has been recognised as a Quality Winner at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2026, an accolade based on guest feedback from travellers worldwide. The recognition reflects the resort’s delivery of guest experiences shaped by service standards, facilities and alignment with evolving traveller preferences.
Located in North Malé Atoll, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a range of accommodation options, with more than 140 units including overwater suites, beach bungalows and duplex garden bungalows. The resort is designed to accommodate couples, families and groups.
The resort features seven dining venues offering a mix of international and local cuisine. Tex Mex serves Mexican and Spanish-inspired dishes, while Dalchini offers an Indian à la carte menu available for lunch and dinner. Raalhu Bar provides a setting for evening refreshments, with views of the sunset.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is also known for Pasta Point, a surf break recognised for its left-hand waves. The resort attracts surfers from international markets who travel to access the location. Surf operations at Pasta Point are managed by Atoll Adventures, with bookings handled through Atoll Travel to ensure a structured approach to surf access.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards are determined by guest reviews, making the recognition an indicator of guest satisfaction. The resort’s inclusion as a Quality Winner reflects its performance in meeting guest expectations within the Maldives tourism sector.
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