Shangri-La Circle offers dining benefits at JEN Maldives Malé

JEN Maldives Malé has introduced the Shangri-La Circle (SLC) loyalty programme, offering dining benefits for guests from 1 April to 31 December 2026.

The programme provides free and instant membership, allowing guests to access discounts and earn reward points on dining experiences at the property. Members receive a 15 per cent discount on their first dining purchase upon joining, along with ongoing 15 per cent savings on food and beverage.

Guests can enrol in the programme through the Shangri-La Circle mobile application. Membership benefits include reward points on eligible spending, which can be redeemed for future dining and hotel experiences.

The offer applies to regular dining experiences and excludes tobacco, special theme buffet nights, and other ongoing promotions.

JEN Maldives Malé stated that the programme is designed to provide value to guests while enhancing dining experiences at the hotel. The initiative also reflects Shangri-La’s focus on strengthening guest engagement through loyalty-based offerings.

Members are required to present their digital membership card at the time of billing to access the benefits.

The hotel is promoting the programme through its social media channels, in-house displays, and digital platforms. Guests can download the Shangri-La Circle application or sign up at the hotel to begin using the programme.