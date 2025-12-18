Atmosphere Core celebrates 100th wine masterclass with Bottega Gala Gold event

A standout achievement in the Maldives’ experience-led hospitality scene, Atmosphere Core has completed its 100th Wine Masterclass as part of the resorts’ signature Holiday Plan. Held at Atmosphere Kanifushi on 6 December 2025, the landmark centenary event, Bottega Gala Gold, offered guests a rare opportunity to meet and engage directly with representatives of one of Italy’s most celebrated sparkling wine makers, while discovering the stories, terroir and craftsmanship behind the label.

What began in September 2021 with a Champagne Guy Charbaut masterclass at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has since evolved into one of the region’s most distinctive wine-hospitality initiatives. Spanning nine island resorts, all the complimentary wine masterclasses invited in-house guests to enjoy hosted tastings and immersive encounters directly with the company’s partner winemakers.

Over the past four years, Atmosphere Core has forged pioneering partnerships with five terroir producers. Champagne Guy Charbaut (1er Cru Champagne) masterclasses have been held annually since 2021; Bodegas Viñátigo (Canary Islands) since 2022; Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) since 2023; Martín Códax (Galicia) since 2024; and, most recently, Bottega SpA a fourth-generation Italian estate, whose masterclasses debuted in 2025. Each partner was selected for its authenticity, expressive terroir, and craftsmanship, qualities increasingly sought by today’s global traveller.

From formal masterclasses and intimate vineyard-style dinners to lively sundowners and gala tastings, Atmosphere Core’s wine experiences showcase the versatility of its partners and the culinary team’s evolving sommelier expertise. In an innovative approach within the industry, all 100 events have been included within the resorts’ signature Holiday Plans.

Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wine at Atmosphere Core, said, “We set out to build a wine culture that allows us to be outrageously creative with the way we pair wines with culinary experiences and tell stories, while being vigorously disciplined in our selection, partnerships, training, and service. Reaching our 100th Wine Experience reminded us why we started. To make wine knowledge accessible, to spark curiosity, and to give generously to our guests and colleagues. That mindset, the Joy of Giving, is what has shaped every single one of these 100 moments.”

Atmosphere Core’s award-winning wine program is designed around three dimensions: in-resort experiences for guests, in-vineyard expeditions for culinary teams, and in-market events with travel and media partners. Together, these threads create an impactful wine culture.

Partner winemakers travel to the Maldives to host masterclasses, while the resort’s culinary teams journey to their vineyards in Europe and South Africa, deepening mutual understanding. Guest feedback has also highlighted the rarity of such terroir-driven offerings being built into a resort island holiday, as curiosity for authentic wines continues to grow globally.

With the successful milestone of its 100th Wine Masterclass now achieved, Atmosphere Core looks ahead to an expanded calendar of planned wine experiences, with the 2026 program currently in development. As the wine program evolves, the Joy of Giving remains at its core, ensuring guests always have something new to discover, one expressive bottle and one memorable story at a time.