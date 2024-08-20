Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as the winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 in the category of Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives. This prestigious accolade underscores Milaidhoo’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, personalised experiences and exceptional hospitality to its esteemed guests.
Milaidhoo is a gem nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, spanning 13 acres of lush paradise. Epitomising the concept of a small island sanctuary and laid-back luxury, guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity and natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s architecture and design are thoughtfully curated to create an intimate and serene environment, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
At Milaidhoo, every stay is personalised to meet the unique preferences and desires of each guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are welcomed as part of the Milaidhoo Family. The islands’ dedicated staff, referred to as “family members,” go above and beyond to ensure that no request is too much. Each villa and residence are meticulously prepared to cater to the specific needs of the guests, providing a truly bespoke experience.
Milaidhoo features 50 private villas and residences located on the beach or above Milaidhoo’s lagoon, each offering a secluded haven with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. The villas seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, with thatched roofs and sustainable architecture that harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. Guests can relax in their private pools, bask in the tropical sun, and enjoy the tropical vegetation that envelops their luxurious retreats.
The island resort’s culinary offerings are equally exceptional, with a wide range of dining options to satisfy every palate. The award-winning chefs at Milaidhoo are renowned for their creativity and dedication to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Whether guests have specific dietary requests or crave something unique, the island’s culinary team is always ready to tailor-make dishes to delight and surprise. From casual beachside dining to the unique culinary experience at Ba’theli, the world’s only Maldivian fine dining restaurant located on a traditional dhoni boat in the lagoon – every meal here is a celebration of flavours and craftsmanship.
For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the overwater spa at Milaidhoo is a refuge for serenity. Expert therapists offer signature treatments designed to soothe the body and mind, using natural and sustainable products. Guests can indulge in daily yoga classes or opt for private sessions at sunrise or sunset on a neighbouring islet, enhancing their wellbeing journey.
Milaidhoo’s house reef is a paradise for aquatic lovers, offering an unparalleled snorkelling and diving experience. The vibrant corals and diverse marine life, including resident sea turtles, create an underwater world waiting to be explored. The renowned Milaidhoo Cave is a must-visit diving spot, providing an unforgettable adventure beneath the waves.
The true gem of Milaidhoo is its people. The warm and genuine hospitality of the staff, known as family members, creates an atmosphere of comfort and belonging. Their dedication to making every guest’s stay extraordinary is reflected in every detail.
“At Milaidhoo, our guests are not just visitors; they become part of our family,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our team is committed to providing an experience that is personal, memorable, and truly exceptional.”
Milaidhoo’s recognition as the Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. With its small island concept, personalised experiences, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and dedicated staff, Milaidhoo continues to set the standard for luxury island resorts in the Maldives. Guests are invited to discover the magic of Milaidhoo, where every moment is crafted to perfection.
Awards
Villa Nautica triumphs with dual honours at Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards
Villa Nautica, the premier luxury destination in the North Malé Atoll, has achieved remarkable recognition at the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2024. The resort has been named the Global Award for Best All-Inclusive Family Resort and Best Luxury Award in the Indian Ocean, affirming its exceptional standards and commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences.
Located just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica offers a blend of opulence and adventure, making it a premier choice for discerning travelers. The resort features an array of luxury accommodations including beach pool villas, water villas, and ocean suites, catering to every preference and need.
“Winning two categories at this year’s Haute Grandeur Global Awards is an incredible milestone for the entire Villa Nautica family. Over the years, we’ve diligently strived to excel at all our services and offerings, aligning with the ever-evolving needs and innovations of the industry. Our success is built on the passion and commitment of every team member, who is devoted to fulfilling the promise of exceptional experience that we make to each guest. Their unwavering desire to imprint the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality into each guest – creating a sanctuary of joy, relaxation, and everlasting memories – is at the heart of everything we do at Villa Nautica. For us, these recognitions are not just trophies for our shelves; they are a testament to the extraordinary dedication and tireless efforts of our outstanding team, as well as a celebration of our values and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Ibrahim Nahid, General Manager of Villa Nautica.
“Receiving such prestigious awards from Haute Grandeur is an honour, but leading this wonderful team is what truly fills me with pride. No words can convey the immense gratitude I feel for the dedication, resilience, and commitment of the incredible team members who made these awards possible.”
Villa Nautica’s dedication to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences is highlighted by its ‘Wavy Navy Kids Club’, which offers babysitting services and a wide range of activities for children. Guests can enjoy a range of facilities, including a 5-star PADI diving centre, a watersports centre, and an award-winning spa offering Ayurvedic treatments and wellness services. The resort’s dining options are equally impressive, featuring Japanese, Italian, seafood, and international cuisine.
The natural beauty of Villa Nautica is complemented by its commitment to sustainability. As a Green Key certified eco-friendly resort, it implements plastic-free initiatives, an in-house glass bottle production program, and comprehensive waste management practices.
The Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards are renowned for setting new benchmarks in hospitality by recognising properties that excel in customer service, standards, and guest experiences. This year’s awards, determined through a rigorous evaluation process, celebrate establishments that demonstrate the highest levels of excellence.
Awards
The John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort honoured at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced its recognition in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.
Celebrating the best of travel and hospitality, the awards highlighted the resort’s exquisite John Jacob Astor Estate Villa as one of the Top 10 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives. The winners were unveiled during an awards ceremony in Bangkok in June, showcasing excellence in luxury travel as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, stands out for its opulent sophistication, offering the pinnacle of luxury living. Designed to accommodate up to 12 guests, the villa features unparalleled amenities, including a private gym, a state-of-the-art cinema room, and lavish spa suites.
The villa’s magnificence extends outdoors with a furnished terrace and a 92-square-metre private swimming pool, complemented by a plush daybed, sofas, and sun loungers. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide guests with an extraordinary level of comfort and luxury. Fulfilling The St. Regis’ legacy of exceptional service, luxurious accommodations are accompanied by personal St. Regis Butlers, ensuring every request is fulfilled promptly and discreetly, day or night.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 45 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes spanning from Asian to Western flavors, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Awards
Travel + Leisure readers name Maldives as best island destination for 2024
The Maldives has been voted the top island destination in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure (T+L) in their annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024. This recognition highlights the Maldives’ status as a premier travel destination, known for its natural beauty, accommodations, and marine life.
The survey, which received over 700,000 responses from 186,000 respondents for over 8,700 properties, asked readers to rate islands based on criteria such as natural attractions, activities, restaurants, friendliness of the locals, and overall value. The Maldives emerged as the favourite, with readers noting its beaches, clear waters, and opportunities for snorkelling and diving.
One T+L reader described the Maldives as “Paradise on Earth,” emphasising the visuals and biodiversity that make the islands a dream destination. The Maldives is home to approximately three percent of the world’s coral reefs, offering a spot for marine life and underwater exploration.
This recognition by T+L readers is a testament to the Maldives’ appeal and its commitment to providing a travel experience. As the world continues to seek out escapes, the Maldives stands out as a beacon of natural beauty and luxury.
For those planning their next getaway, the Maldives promises a journey to an island paradise.
