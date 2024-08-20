Make unforgettable memories this festive season at Jumeirah Olhahali Island

This festive season, Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites guests to create lasting memories with loved ones through a three-week series of experiences that embody the spirit of the island and warmth of the season. From tree lighting ceremonies to exclusive gala dinners, the all-villa resort’s curated programme promises to elevate and enrich every guest’s holiday moments.

The celebrations start on 18 December with a beachside Christmas tree lighting ceremony, featuring handcrafted canapés, refreshing beverages, and carol singing to set a joyful tone. Following the tree lighting ceremony, those looking to continue the glamorous evening can opt to join an exclusive ‘Taste of Al-Andalus’ dinner, where they will be treated to delicious Spanish cuisine under the Maldivian sky.

Families can share meaningful moments with gingerbread house decoration sessions or chocolate masterclasses, where they will learn to create decadent treats as they lean into the indulgence of the season. For little ones who prefer to spend their time exploring the great outdoors, turtle and dolphin quests await, while those who prefer to stay on land can join a local island exploration, immersing in the Maldivian way of life through an insightful tour.

As Christmas Eve rolls around, guests are invited to dress up for an intimate Christmas cocktail party at Shimmers Beach, followed by a festive gala dinner showcasing Christmas classics alongside a delightful buffet offering cuisines from around the globe. Live entertainment will complete the magical atmosphere as the guests celebrate the joy of the season.

Christmas Day kicks oﬀ with a festive brunch and pool party, before families gather on the resort’s beach to extend a warm welcome to Santa himself as he cruises along the turquoise waters, delighting the little ones with wonderous surprises all the way from the North Pole. Those wishing to indulge further can opt for a Sabered & Stirred masterclass at Kayto to discover the art of sabrage while enjoying expertly crafted cocktails, while those who aren’t quite ready to let the festive spirit go will delight in the Boxing Day wine dinner taking place the following day.

As the year draws to a close, Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts a New Year’s Eve beachside soirée at Fini Maizan, featuring cocktails and canapés as the sun sets. The revelry will then make its way to Glow for an extraordinary gala dinner, with a spectacular feast and captivating live performances against the backdrop of the starry night sky. The mesmerising evening culminates in a countdown as guests ring in the New Year under a dazzling firework display with their nearest and dearest.

For those seeking for a moment of revitalisation after the festivities, the resort’s visiting wellness guide, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, will be on hand to ensure that guests can unwind amidst the serene surroundings of this island paradise. Available to guests from 24 December to 07 January, Dr. Pradhan brings her expertise in pain and stress management to the island, offering treatments such as acupuncture and sleep enhancement therapies to help guests truly relax this festive season. Alongside Dr. Pradhan’s treatments, the resort also offers a range of wellness and sporting activities, from Tibetan singing bowl sound healing sessions to a tennis tournament that will instil a little competitive spirit in the tropical retreat.

With exceptional dining experiences, wellness offerings and island activities to look forward to, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s festive programme ensures that every guest can experience the magic of the season while creating lifelong bonds with their loved ones.

