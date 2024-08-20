News
Make unforgettable memories this festive season at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
This festive season, Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites guests to create lasting memories with loved ones through a three-week series of experiences that embody the spirit of the island and warmth of the season. From tree lighting ceremonies to exclusive gala dinners, the all-villa resort’s curated programme promises to elevate and enrich every guest’s holiday moments.
The celebrations start on 18 December with a beachside Christmas tree lighting ceremony, featuring handcrafted canapés, refreshing beverages, and carol singing to set a joyful tone. Following the tree lighting ceremony, those looking to continue the glamorous evening can opt to join an exclusive ‘Taste of Al-Andalus’ dinner, where they will be treated to delicious Spanish cuisine under the Maldivian sky.
Families can share meaningful moments with gingerbread house decoration sessions or chocolate masterclasses, where they will learn to create decadent treats as they lean into the indulgence of the season. For little ones who prefer to spend their time exploring the great outdoors, turtle and dolphin quests await, while those who prefer to stay on land can join a local island exploration, immersing in the Maldivian way of life through an insightful tour.
As Christmas Eve rolls around, guests are invited to dress up for an intimate Christmas cocktail party at Shimmers Beach, followed by a festive gala dinner showcasing Christmas classics alongside a delightful buffet offering cuisines from around the globe. Live entertainment will complete the magical atmosphere as the guests celebrate the joy of the season.
Christmas Day kicks oﬀ with a festive brunch and pool party, before families gather on the resort’s beach to extend a warm welcome to Santa himself as he cruises along the turquoise waters, delighting the little ones with wonderous surprises all the way from the North Pole. Those wishing to indulge further can opt for a Sabered & Stirred masterclass at Kayto to discover the art of sabrage while enjoying expertly crafted cocktails, while those who aren’t quite ready to let the festive spirit go will delight in the Boxing Day wine dinner taking place the following day.
As the year draws to a close, Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts a New Year’s Eve beachside soirée at Fini Maizan, featuring cocktails and canapés as the sun sets. The revelry will then make its way to Glow for an extraordinary gala dinner, with a spectacular feast and captivating live performances against the backdrop of the starry night sky. The mesmerising evening culminates in a countdown as guests ring in the New Year under a dazzling firework display with their nearest and dearest.
For those seeking for a moment of revitalisation after the festivities, the resort’s visiting wellness guide, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, will be on hand to ensure that guests can unwind amidst the serene surroundings of this island paradise. Available to guests from 24 December to 07 January, Dr. Pradhan brings her expertise in pain and stress management to the island, offering treatments such as acupuncture and sleep enhancement therapies to help guests truly relax this festive season. Alongside Dr. Pradhan’s treatments, the resort also offers a range of wellness and sporting activities, from Tibetan singing bowl sound healing sessions to a tennis tournament that will instil a little competitive spirit in the tropical retreat.
With exceptional dining experiences, wellness offerings and island activities to look forward to, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s festive programme ensures that every guest can experience the magic of the season while creating lifelong bonds with their loved ones.
Learn more about the resort’s exclusive festive perks here, discover the full programme here.
News
Qatar Airways to boost Maldives flight frequency in December
Qatar Airways, the world’s best airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, has launched additional flights to the key global destinations including the Maldives for the 2024-2025 season.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “As the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways is the best travel companion for international holiday-makers. Our increased flights during the winter holiday season comes as a response to the needs of our passengers who wish to create unforgettable travel experiences.”
Starting 13 December 2024, Qatar Airways flights to Male will increase from 21 to 28 weekly flights. Bookings are now open for travellers from Germany, Italy and the UK looking for their dream holiday along the coasts of one of the Maldives’ captivating islands.
The flights will depart daily as follows:
- Doha (DOH) to Male (MLE) – Flight QR672: Departure 01:35; Arrival 08:15
- Male (MLE) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR673: Departure 20:15; Arrival 23:10
Qatar Airways Privilege Club members are able to earn Avios with their flights and enjoy special discounts when paying for their tickets with Cash + Avios, or Avios Max when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Travellers can also use Avios at Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport, or purchase special Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages with Avios, among many other benefits.
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as the winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 in the category of Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives. This prestigious accolade underscores Milaidhoo’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, personalised experiences and exceptional hospitality to its esteemed guests.
Milaidhoo is a gem nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, spanning 13 acres of lush paradise. Epitomising the concept of a small island sanctuary and laid-back luxury, guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity and natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s architecture and design are thoughtfully curated to create an intimate and serene environment, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
At Milaidhoo, every stay is personalised to meet the unique preferences and desires of each guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are welcomed as part of the Milaidhoo Family. The islands’ dedicated staff, referred to as “family members,” go above and beyond to ensure that no request is too much. Each villa and residence are meticulously prepared to cater to the specific needs of the guests, providing a truly bespoke experience.
Milaidhoo features 50 private villas and residences located on the beach or above Milaidhoo’s lagoon, each offering a secluded haven with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. The villas seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, with thatched roofs and sustainable architecture that harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. Guests can relax in their private pools, bask in the tropical sun, and enjoy the tropical vegetation that envelops their luxurious retreats.
The island resort’s culinary offerings are equally exceptional, with a wide range of dining options to satisfy every palate. The award-winning chefs at Milaidhoo are renowned for their creativity and dedication to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Whether guests have specific dietary requests or crave something unique, the island’s culinary team is always ready to tailor-make dishes to delight and surprise. From casual beachside dining to the unique culinary experience at Ba’theli, the world’s only Maldivian fine dining restaurant located on a traditional dhoni boat in the lagoon – every meal here is a celebration of flavours and craftsmanship.
For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the overwater spa at Milaidhoo is a refuge for serenity. Expert therapists offer signature treatments designed to soothe the body and mind, using natural and sustainable products. Guests can indulge in daily yoga classes or opt for private sessions at sunrise or sunset on a neighbouring islet, enhancing their wellbeing journey.
Milaidhoo’s house reef is a paradise for aquatic lovers, offering an unparalleled snorkelling and diving experience. The vibrant corals and diverse marine life, including resident sea turtles, create an underwater world waiting to be explored. The renowned Milaidhoo Cave is a must-visit diving spot, providing an unforgettable adventure beneath the waves.
The true gem of Milaidhoo is its people. The warm and genuine hospitality of the staff, known as family members, creates an atmosphere of comfort and belonging. Their dedication to making every guest’s stay extraordinary is reflected in every detail.
“At Milaidhoo, our guests are not just visitors; they become part of our family,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our team is committed to providing an experience that is personal, memorable, and truly exceptional.”
Milaidhoo’s recognition as the Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. With its small island concept, personalised experiences, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and dedicated staff, Milaidhoo continues to set the standard for luxury island resorts in the Maldives. Guests are invited to discover the magic of Milaidhoo, where every moment is crafted to perfection.
News
Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah
Minor International, a global hospitality and lifestyle conglomerate, has signed a hotel management agreement with Sri Lanka-based Hayleys to manage its Amaya Kuda Rah resort in Maldives.
The management agreement aligns with Minor International’s strategy of expanding its presence in the Maldives. The company plans to reopen the resort under its NH Hotels brand, marking the brand’s second resort in the Maldives market.
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort, located by a seaplane flight of 25 minutes, offers 51 beach and overwater pool villas and suites. Lounge by the pool in an overwater villa, swim in the crystal-clear lagoon and enjoy signature treatments at the spa. Discover world-class dive sites, then unwind with delicious dining and chilled cocktails as the stars light up the night sky.
The rebranding under NH Hotels will include refurbishment efforts to align the property with the brand’s standards. The agreement also strengthens Minor International’s commitment to expanding its footprint in key leisure destinations across the globe.
With the latest management agreement, Minor runs seven resorts in Maldives, with existing properties including Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Naladhu Private Island, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, and Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort.
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Maldives ends traveller declaration requirement for departing passengers
-
Business1 week ago
Effortless baking masterclass with BBM, DREIDOPPEL
-
Action1 week ago
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives: Underwater adventure
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Raise your steins at Sun Siyam Olhuveli: Oktoberfest meets Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Hawksbill Turtle nests protected at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience
-
News7 days ago
InterContinental Maldives unveils 2024 festive programme
-
News6 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils enhancements, milestones of achievement in third successful year