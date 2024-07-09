Suvāsthi Gallery of Oaga Art Resort unveils 2nd Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive fitness and wellness event, ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience,’ featuring world champion Rico Verhoeven on July 14 at the picturesque Alba Beach. This event promises a rare opportunity to train with a world-class expert in a stunning paradise setting.

Guests are invited to embark on a transformative fitness journey led by renowned kickboxing heavyweight world champion, Rico Verhoeven. Known for his expertise in kickboxing and dedication to fitness, Rico will share invaluable insights and techniques to enhance physical well-being. Participants will enjoy a personalised group coaching session with Rico, all while experiencing the luxurious amenities and breathtaking views at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

“This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fitness and wellness enthusiasts to engage directly with Rico Verhoeven, learning the nuances of kickboxing in one of the world’s most beautiful locations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “We are delighted to host this exquisite experience that combines the thrill of sport with the serenity of the Maldivian paradise.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.

The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.

There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains heated seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.