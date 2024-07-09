News
Suvāsthi Gallery of Oaga Art Resort unveils 2nd Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition
Oaga Art Resort, the idyllic Maldivian sanctuary renowned for its fusion of luxury and local art, has unveiled its second Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition. Curated by Suvãsthi Gallery (Suvāsthi, /noun/: expression of happiness), the resort unveils its second instalment, showcasing over 150 captivating works by 31 local Maldivian artists.
This year’s exhibition explores three distinct themes: Dreams, Intimate Reflections and Sacred Realms. Each theme will be brought to life across 5 different Veyoge Gallery Pool Villas, with 10 captivating pieces gracing the walls of each. These themes echo the very essence of Veyoge Gallery Pool Villas inspired by the ancient Maldivian folktale of Khalid and Sitti, two star-crossed lovers whose story embodies dreams, introspection and a connection to the sacred.
“This year’s open call was met with great enthusiasm, attracting over 40 artist applicants. Unlike our debut exhibition, this year’s open call focused on artists applying under specifically curated themes,” says Nadee, Suvāsthi Gallery curator, “The most exciting aspect of this exhibition is the inclusion of artists who are showcasing their work for the first time. The majority of participating artists are emerging talents under the age of 25, demonstrating remarkable creativity and potential. Each year, as we renew the Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition, our main aim is to be inclusive in selecting both emerging and established artists. This exhibition highlights the vibrant energy of the next generation of artist.”
Staying at one of the Veyoge Gallery Pool Villas transcend a typical Maldivian resort escape. Guests are enveloped by local artwork, with the opportunity to connect with these pieces and take a cherished part of Maldivian creativity home through on-site purchases.
The resort’s commitment to the local art scene extends beyond the exhibiting walls. For every artwork displayed and every occupied night spent in a Veyoge Gallery Villa, a contribution is made to each exhibiting artist.
Inspired by the Maldives’ rich history as a thriving ocean kingdom, Suvāsthi Gallery serves as a platform for Maldivian artists to share their stories and perspectives. The gallery’s retail outlet complements the exhibition, offering a treasure trove of unique souvenirs and locally crafted gems. From traditional Maldivian handicrafts to contemporary jewellery and clothing, Suvāsthi provides the perfect opportunity to discover a piece of Maldivian artistry to cherish long after your stay.
Suvāsthi Gallery isn’t just about appreciating art; it’s about igniting your inner artist. The gallery offers “Free Flow” sessions, where guests can explore various mediums and artistic styles under the guidance of resident creatives and visiting artists.
Oaga Art Resort further fosters artistic connection by regularly inviting the exhibiting local artists to stay on the island, a vibrant artistic exchange enriching the guest experience. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience’
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive fitness and wellness event, ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience,’ featuring world champion Rico Verhoeven on July 14 at the picturesque Alba Beach. This event promises a rare opportunity to train with a world-class expert in a stunning paradise setting.
Guests are invited to embark on a transformative fitness journey led by renowned kickboxing heavyweight world champion, Rico Verhoeven. Known for his expertise in kickboxing and dedication to fitness, Rico will share invaluable insights and techniques to enhance physical well-being. Participants will enjoy a personalised group coaching session with Rico, all while experiencing the luxurious amenities and breathtaking views at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
“This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fitness and wellness enthusiasts to engage directly with Rico Verhoeven, learning the nuances of kickboxing in one of the world’s most beautiful locations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “We are delighted to host this exquisite experience that combines the thrill of sport with the serenity of the Maldivian paradise.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains heated seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Riaan Drever appointed Cluster General Manager of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, idyllic island escapes nestled in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, has announced the appointment of Mr. Riaan Drever as their new Cluster General Manager, effective July 1, 2024.
Mr. Drever brings over two decades of global hospitality expertise to his role, including an impressive 11-year tenure within the Maldives itself. Driven by a deep passion for exceeding guest expectations, he has carved a successful career overseeing luxurious resorts and spearheading innovative hospitality projects.
A true visionary leader, Mr. Drever is renowned for his commitment to excellence and dedication to blending luxurious experiences with authentic Maldivian culture. “I’m excited to continue contributing to the Maldives’ hospitality sector alongside the local team and Accor,” shared Mr. Drever, “ensuring every guest achieves their dream vacation.”
As the Maldives continues to be a top travel destination, Mr. Drever’s leadership promises to further solidify its reputation for exceptional hospitality.
Island Hopping for Every Traveler
Perfectly situated in the southern Maldivian atolls, both Pullman and Mercure cater to diverse traveler preferences. Marine enthusiasts will be captivated by the chance to encounter up to 13 different shark species!
- Pullman Maldives Maamutaa: This five-star, all-inclusive haven boasts 18 hectares of lush greenery surrounding a natural lake. From gourmet dining to romantic cocktails and thrilling water sports, Pullman offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.
- Mercure Maldives Kooddoo: This adults-only retreat offers a more intimate experience. Nestled on Kooddoo Island, it’s just a 50-minute domestic flight from Malé. Unwind and explore the island’s hidden gems at your own pace, indulging in delectable local flavors.
Memories Made to Last
Under Mr. Drever’s visionary leadership, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo promise an unforgettable Maldivian escape. Discover endless possibilities and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book your stay today and experience paradise!
Visit Maldives, MATI invite Indian cricket team to celebrate World Cup victory in Maldives
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team, cordially congratulating them and offering an opportunity to celebrate their phenomenal World Cup victory in the Sunny Side of Life.
Conveying heartfelt congratulations and praising their extraordinary achievement, the CEO & Managing Director of MMPRC Ibrahim Shiuree and the Secretary General of MATI Ahmed Nazeer, expressed their strong enthusiasm for hosting the team stating “We would be honoured to host you and ensure that your stay is flled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences.”
This invitation also highlights the strong and long-standing cultural and sporting ties between the Maldives and India.
The Maldives is the perfect locale for the Indian Cricket Team to celebrate their sporting excellence. As Mr Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & Managing Director of MMPRC, expressed, “It would be an immense honour for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph. We eagerly await the opportunity to host them, offering the perfect setting for them to create lasting memories of their victory celebration.”
