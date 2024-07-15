News
Villa Park named leading family resort at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024
Villa Park has been recognised at the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, solidifying its reputation as one of the premier family resorts in the Maldives. Nestled in the tranquil South Ari Atoll, Villa Park seamlessly blends luxury with natural beauty, offering an idyllic retreat for families.
Renowned for its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices, Villa Park provides a sanctuary where families can unwind and reconnect with nature. The resort is surrounded by stunning white beaches and vibrant marine life, inviting guests of all ages to explore. Children especially delight in encounters with majestic mantas and whale sharks, creating unforgettable memories.
From exhilarating underwater excursions to tranquil moments by the poolside, the resort presents a diverse array of activities designed to captivate all guests. The luxurious accommodations at Villa Park offer a haven of comfort and elegance, complemented by personalised service that exceeds expectations.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards highlight Villa Park’s excellence in hospitality, recognising its family-friendly environment and dedication to wellness. This accolade reaffirms Villa Park’s position as a leader in providing exceptional family vacations that harmonise luxury with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Experience the magic of Villa Park, where adventure, relaxation, and cherished family moments await, promising memories that will last a lifetime.
For more information and to book your summer escape, visit the Villa Resorts website at villaresorts.com.
Universal Resorts Maldives joins exclusive Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World partnership
Universal Resorts, comprising Milaidhoo, Baros, Velassaru, and Huvafen Fushi resorts, has announced its inclusion in the prestigious partnership between Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Starting today, these four Universal Resort properties will be available to Hilton Honors members and guests on all Hilton direct booking channels, including Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app. This collaboration further enriches Hilton Honors members and guests’ travel experiences.
With this new alliance, Hilton Honors members can explore the captivating beauty and excellent service of Universal Resorts’ four iconic Maldivian properties. Hilton Honors members will also enjoy exclusive on-property benefits throughout their SLH experience, enhancing every aspect of their stay.
Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is a pristine island paradise rooted in local island traditions, and located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This boutique luxury resort features 50 Maldivian-style overwater and beach pool villas and luxury residences, custom-designed for comfort by renowned Maldivian architect, Mohamed Shafeeq. Stand-out leisure activities include over-water spa treatments, sunset dolphin cruises, and house reef snorkelling excursions. Dining is a highlight, with Milaidhoo being home to three unique restaurants, including the signature fine dining restaurant, Ba’theli. Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of re-invented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing bare-foot informality within a natural tropical island setting.
Baros Maldives
Baros Maldives exudes a sense of timeless sophistication, where every detail is curated to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Situated amidst lush tropical greenery and azure waters, the resort is a haven for those seeking to indulge in the Maldivian way of life. The resort’s elegant villas, each featuring private verandas and direct access to the beach or lagoon, offer a secluded retreat enveloped by nature. Guests can partake in bespoke experiences such as private sandbank dinners, marine biologist-led snorkelling tours, and rejuvenating spa treatments inspired by local traditions. With its commitment to sustainability and exceptional service, Baros Maldives remains a beloved choice for discerning travellers year after year.
Velassaru Maldives
Velassaru Maldives is set against a scenic backdrop of turquoise waters and pristine white sands. An idyllic escape that seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s natural beauty. The resort’s chic bungalows and villas, many of which feature private pools and direct beach access, offer a modern sanctuary for relaxation. Culinary delights abound with five diverse dining venues, each providing a unique gastro-journey. Guests can immerse themselves in a plethora of activities, including thrilling water sports, exploratory diving sessions, and adventurous cruises.
Huvafen Fushi Maldives
Huvafen Fushi Maldives is a haven of innovation and luxury, featuring the world’s first underwater spa and breathtaking underwater dining. This naturally enchanting resort promises a multi-sensory experience, blending cutting-edge design with the natural wonders of the Maldives. Guests can indulge in exquisite culinary delights, relax in stunning overwater bungalows, and explore vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. The resort offers personalised services and exclusive amenities, ensuring every moment is memorable.
“We’re excited to be part of this amazing partnership,” said Visha Mahir, Chief Operations Officer at Universal Resorts. “This collaboration allows us to showcase our properties to Hilton’s global audience and offer Hilton Honors members unique and enriching experiences that reflect the beauty and culture of the Maldives.”
Discover the Maldives through the lens of Universal Resorts where authenticity, sustainability, and local culture come together to create unforgettable journeys for discerning travellers.
Coco Bodu Hithi partners with Anastasia Medvedeva for resin art
Coco Bodu Hithi has announced a partnership with renowned artist Anastasia Medvedeva, who will host a three-month residency starting in August 2024. Anastasia, celebrated for her expertise in resin art, will be the first resin artist to take up residence at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Anastasia’s unique artistic expression using epoxy resin as the preliminary medium will offer guests a unique opportunity to engage in an unforgettable journey of creativity and learning. From 02nd August to 30th October 2024, guests can explore their artistic potential under her expert guidance.
Anastasia brings a wealth of experience to Coco Bodu Hithi. She is a professional artist with a passion for teaching and creating engaging art experiences. With a proven track record in managing art classrooms and collaborating with luxury resorts, Anastasia has successfully conducted art masterclasses worldwide. Her achievements include selling 70 art pieces to clients in 35 countries, including Canada, the UK, and the USA. Notably, she has also taught a resin art masterclass to a world-famous Olympic champion.
During her residency at Coco Bodu Hithi, Anastasia will share invaluable insights and techniques to enhance art skills, helping participants create stunning artwork. Her masterclass offerings include individual or group sessions covering Resin Art, Fluid Art, Candle Making and more. Additionally, there will be display of her resin art and craft souvenirs on the island.
Coco Bodu Hithi invites all guests to discover their artistic abilities and express themselves through these engaging and enjoyable art sessions.
For more information and to book your stay, please visit Coco Bodu Hithi’s website at www.cococollection.com/bodu-hithi or email us at reservations@cococollection.com.
Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s courses in Maldives
Step into a world of unparalleled opportunity and professional growth with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s distinguished wellness education programmes, set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives. As a proud member of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd., ELE|NA distinguishes itself as one of the rare spa management companies globally with its own training academy. The academy operates year-round, offering hands-on training, access to the latest wellness research, and best practices. The objective is clear: to educate and empower therapists, transforming them into wellness professionals who set a new standard of excellence within the competitive spa and wellness industry.
The courses are meticulously designed to empower and equip you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the competitive wellness industry. Whether you are looking to start your journey as a beginner massage therapist certified by CIBTAC or enhance your practice with advanced sound healing techniques led by visiting expert from UK, Carly Chamberlain, the expert-led training programmes cater to your aspirations for the year 2024.
Discover the 7-Day Beginner Massage Course
Immerse yourself in our comprehensive seven-day beginner massage course, crafted to instill mastery in diverse massage techniques. Learn under the guidance of international trainers renowned for their expertise and gain hands-on experience in an environment that harmoniously blends education with serenity.
Global Recognition: Earn a respected certification that opens doors to global opportunities. Enjoy a 50% discount if you register by July 31st, 2024. Train amidst the tranquility of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, enhancing your learning experience with unparalleled beauty and peace.
Embark on the 2-Day Sound Healing Course
Delve into the transformative world of sound healing with our intensive two-day course. Learn to harness the therapeutic power of sound frequencies under the mentorship of industry-leading experts. Become certified and position yourself as a pioneer in the dynamic field of holistic wellness.
Expert Guidance: Learn from seasoned professionals at the forefront of sound healing practices. Receive a detailed training manual, access to online refresh sessions, and practical insights to excel in sound therapy. Secure your place at the discounted rate of USD 495+ before prices increase.
Master Anatomy & Physiology for Holistic Wellness
Build a solid foundation with the Anatomy and Physiology course, available both online and locally. Tailored to meet the demands of modern wellness practitioners, this course ensures you have the essential knowledge to excel in your career.
Flexibility: Opt for online learning or attend classes locally, accommodating your schedule and preferences. Benefit from personalised attention and guidance from dedicated instructors. Immerse yourself in a curriculum that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications.
Embark on a personalised journey where each student’s interests, goals, and aspirations shape a tailored developmental path. The training goals are dedicated to enhancing lives and well-being, ensuring that every student and their future clients experience a transformative and fulfilling wellness journey.
Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy and join a community committed to excellence in wellness education. Graduates stand out, equipped with the knowledge and skills acquired through practitioner-led courses that are internationally accredited by CIBTAC. This accreditation ensures that the graduates receive the gold standard in training and certification, reinforcing the commitment to excellence in every aspect of the academy. By choosing ELE|NA Wellness Academy, students embark on a journey that transcends conventional education, fostering a profound connection between nature, tradition, and the global standards of the spa and wellness industry.
For more information and to enrol, visit ele-na.com or contact us at trainingacademy@ele-na.com.
