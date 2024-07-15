Villa Park named leading family resort at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024

Step into a world of unparalleled opportunity and professional growth with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s distinguished wellness education programmes, set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives. As a proud member of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd., ELE|NA distinguishes itself as one of the rare spa management companies globally with its own training academy. The academy operates year-round, offering hands-on training, access to the latest wellness research, and best practices. The objective is clear: to educate and empower therapists, transforming them into wellness professionals who set a new standard of excellence within the competitive spa and wellness industry.

The courses are meticulously designed to empower and equip you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the competitive wellness industry. Whether you are looking to start your journey as a beginner massage therapist certified by CIBTAC or enhance your practice with advanced sound healing techniques led by visiting expert from UK, Carly Chamberlain, the expert-led training programmes cater to your aspirations for the year 2024.

Discover the 7-Day Beginner Massage Course

Immerse yourself in our comprehensive seven-day beginner massage course, crafted to instill mastery in diverse massage techniques. Learn under the guidance of international trainers renowned for their expertise and gain hands-on experience in an environment that harmoniously blends education with serenity.

Global Recognition: Earn a respected certification that opens doors to global opportunities. Enjoy a 50% discount if you register by July 31st, 2024. Train amidst the tranquility of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, enhancing your learning experience with unparalleled beauty and peace.

Embark on the 2-Day Sound Healing Course

Delve into the transformative world of sound healing with our intensive two-day course. Learn to harness the therapeutic power of sound frequencies under the mentorship of industry-leading experts. Become certified and position yourself as a pioneer in the dynamic field of holistic wellness.

Expert Guidance: Learn from seasoned professionals at the forefront of sound healing practices. Receive a detailed training manual, access to online refresh sessions, and practical insights to excel in sound therapy. Secure your place at the discounted rate of USD 495+ before prices increase.

Master Anatomy & Physiology for Holistic Wellness

Build a solid foundation with the Anatomy and Physiology course, available both online and locally. Tailored to meet the demands of modern wellness practitioners, this course ensures you have the essential knowledge to excel in your career.

Flexibility: Opt for online learning or attend classes locally, accommodating your schedule and preferences. Benefit from personalised attention and guidance from dedicated instructors. Immerse yourself in a curriculum that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Embark on a personalised journey where each student’s interests, goals, and aspirations shape a tailored developmental path. The training goals are dedicated to enhancing lives and well-being, ensuring that every student and their future clients experience a transformative and fulfilling wellness journey.

Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy and join a community committed to excellence in wellness education. Graduates stand out, equipped with the knowledge and skills acquired through practitioner-led courses that are internationally accredited by CIBTAC. This accreditation ensures that the graduates receive the gold standard in training and certification, reinforcing the commitment to excellence in every aspect of the academy. By choosing ELE|NA Wellness Academy, students embark on a journey that transcends conventional education, fostering a profound connection between nature, tradition, and the global standards of the spa and wellness industry.

For more information and to enrol, visit ele-na.com or contact us at trainingacademy@ele-na.com.