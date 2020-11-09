American tennis star Taylor Fritz holidays at Lily Beach Resort

American tennis superstar Taylor Fritz has arrived at Lily Beach Resort & Spa for a much-needed getaway to rest, relax and rejuvenate before getting back on his tennis tour with renewed vigour.

Currently ranked as the 29th best singles tennis player in the world, Fritz reached an ATP final in his third career event, at the 2016 Memphis Open. Only one other American has reached an ATP final in fewer career events — Michael Chang in 1989.

Fritz is a former junior world no. 1 and has been steadily breaking new ground on tour since last year. In 2019, Fritz won his maiden ATP Tour title in Eastbourne, before ending the year among the world’s top 30 for the first time in his career.

He is the youngest American left standing at the 2018 US Open, advancing to the round of 32. He is also the second player in history aged 17 and under to win consecutive Challenger Titles.

The tennis star recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his stay at Lily Beach Resort.

At the resort, he will be enjoying some well-deserved sun, sand and sea along with a dash of Lily Hotel’s impeccable hospitality. In addition, he plans to run a short tennis clinic as a special treat for the guests vacationing at the resort.

Lily Beach Resort is one of two great resorts run by local operator Lily Hotels.

Located on the island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, the five-star, all-inclusive Lily Beach Resort and Spa presents luxurious villas and suites.

The resort, accessible by a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, is a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept in the Maldives and has been recognised as the best all-inclusive resort in Maldives and Asia by TripAdvisor.

Lily Beach focuses on creating a luxurious experience which provides the best value for money through its Platinum Plan. The plan includes experiences like all-you-can-eat scrumptious buffets, excursions, activities galore, and a great selection of drinks like premium wines and spirits from all across the world.

The resort offers two sets of experiences for both families and couples, with its facilities divided along an interesting layout: a quiet zone and a fun zone.

A family holiday where the parents can indulge in grown up time on their own sounds like a page straight out of a book of fiction but Lily Beach’s Turtle Kids Club is most definitely a fact. From hermit crab races, crafts, water sport activities to treasure hunts, the little ones will have an absolute ball while parents take a well-deserved break with a diving trip, an indulgent spa treatment, or simply enjoying a cocktail together.

The heart of the experience is the team at Lily Beach whose impeccable personalised service is the key ingredient which keeps guests coming back as repeaters over the years. They are always ready and waiting with their amazing smiles and dedication to keep providing the best possible service to their guests.

Lily Beach Resort also offers free PCR testing for guests, while health and safety procedures have been implemented in line with guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).