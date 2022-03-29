Ride the waves with new surf packages at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is giving guests a chance to surf like a pro with a series of new packages this season. Offering a variety of year-round white-water experiences for adults and children aged six and up, Gili Lankanfushi is a true surfer’s paradise for beginner and advanced wave-riders alike.

Perched within its very own turquoise house lagoon, Gili Lankanfushi provides a magical setting for first-timers finding their way around a board. For more experienced riders, the resort is just a short boat journey away from some of the Maldives’ best surfing spots, including the legendary honeymoon cove. When guests are ready to wind down post-waves, there’s even a surf remedial massage on offer at the resort’s Meera Spa.

Gili Lankanfushi’s world-class Tropicsurf instructors are on the island 24/7, ready to help guests realise their surfing ambitions. They can even fly in a professional to join expert surfers in the water if desired! Before heading out to the ocean, instructors will discuss the client’s current skill level and goals – whether they want to simply stand on the board or hang-ten, waft and reverse like Kelly Slater – creating a programme that is completely bespoke.

Providing a true bucket-list surfing opportunity for families, couples and solo travellers, the packages include:

Lagoon Lesson

Level 1 Novice (1 hour)

Learn safety and technique in Gili Lankanfushi’s calm lagoon. This lesson prepares first-timers to go to the waves. Price includes surfboard, sun cream, rash guards, towels, water, and expert coaching; just bring your bathing suit! No prior experience is necessary.

US$115/£90 per person ++

Ocean Transition

Level 2-4 Beginner/Intermediate Small Waves (3 hours)

The intermediate lesson in white water or green waves with an instructor by your side in the water. Price includes Dhoni transfer to various breaks, surfboard, sun cream, rash guards, towels, water and expert coaching and daily surf report.

First Surf US$255/£175 per person ++; additional surf US$490/£375 per person ++

Ticket to Ride

Level 5-10 advanced surfers (3 hours)

Let Gili Lankanfushi take you to the best available waves of the day, depending on conditions. Price includes Dhoni transfer to various breaks, sun cream, rash guards, towels, water and expert coaching and daily surf report.

First Surf US$165/£126 per person ++; Additional surf US$235/£180 per person/day

Surf ‘n’ Spa

For those wishing to unwind and soothe tired muscles after a day on the water, Gili Lankanfushi’s Meera Spa offers a very special Surf Remedial Massage treatment that has been specifically created to ease any post-surf aches. After a physical day catching waves, this is a much-needed 60-minutes of pampering to restore energy levels. Special remedial techniques with firm to deep pressure combined with stretching through muscle tissues with therapeutic balm will relieve and loosen tension in the neck, shoulder, lower back, and arms.

There are even yoga techniques and breathing exercises available for guests to tune their mind and posture to help catch the perfect wave!

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport, with direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite including breakfast. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com