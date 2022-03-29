Kuramathi renews Travelife Gold certification

Kuramathi Maldives proudly upholds its commitment to responsible tourism as we are awarded the Travelife Gold status once again.

Travelife is an internationally recognised certification system promoting sustainability within the tourism industry.

Now on its tenth consecutive year, Kuramathi first received the certification in 2012, proving our enduring efforts in monitoring and managing social and environmental impacts. The highest distinction was granted after an on-site assessment and extensive evaluation of the resort’s performance on waste management, energy and water consumption, team member welfare and community relations.

The renewed pledge highlights the eco-initiatives at the forefront of operations and the objectives set to achieve excellence in sustainability.

Currently, the resort has progressive practices implemented, such as offering glass bottles and water refilling stations for guest use, reef-safe sunscreens, monitoring changes in seawater by deploying new light and temperature loggers around the island.

This year’s targets include further reducing plastic bottles in minibars by replacing them with glass bottle alternatives, installing automatic door closer in the guest villas, transitioning guest key cards to a wooden biodegradable version, and introducing biodigester for organic waste and turning it into compost, amongst others.

“The Travelife policies guide us in the path of sustainability and securing a certification assures guests that we are aligned with our goals to protect our rich environment and the community, which are our greatest assets,” says Executive Resident Manager Ibrahim Ali.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora.

Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.

There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.