MMPRC, industry partners promote Maldives at Brussels Holiday Fair

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is taking part in Brussels Holiday Fair 2022, to promote the Maldives as the leading destination for European travellers. The fair is held from 24-27 March 2022. Four industry partners are taking part in the fair with MMPRC.

With over 60 years of experience, the Brussels Holiday Fair is the leading national tourism fair in Belgium. The fair invites over 350 exhibitors and 800 sub-exhibitors. The exhibitors at Brussels Holiday Fair represent a varied palette of offers for visitors. Visitors can find adventurous adventures, cultural getaways, gastronomic journeys, and more at the fair.

MMPRC and industry partners will conduct meetings with key members of the travel trade community during the fair. We will also promote the Maldives’ tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, homestays, liveaboards, hotels) and uniquely-Maldivian experiences such as underwater restaurants, luxury facilities, wellness and so on. We will also promote the Maldives as a top of the mind destination for Belgian travellers – emphasising on the naturally distanced geography of the Maldives and the stringent measures in place.

The Maldives has welcomed 219 travellers from Belgium as of 12th January 2022. Activities planned ahead for the market include media familiarisation trips, print advertising campaigns, and social and digital media campaigns.

The world is currently on the trajectory to adapt to a broader new normal and ease covid measures across all sectors to recover from negative impact caused to economies due to covid restrictions. We are witnessing more countries easing travel measures and opening with a new normal. With regards to the recent development across the world, Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers.

In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.