Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives celebrate Earth Hour

Earth Hour, a movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) was celebrated on 26 March this year and Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives hosted a variety of initiatives to mark the occasion.

The event, which is held annually, encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm as a symbol of commitment to the planet and to raise awareness for climate change.

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa located in Shaviyani Atoll, a special day was planned for the little ones at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club with arts and craft activities centred around the theme of protecting the planet and climate change. In the evening, guests were invited to join a candle lighting ceremony, lighting up the symbolic 60+ signage and enjoying a candle-lit dinner at the all-day dining venue, Aailaa and their specialty overwater restaurants Hashi & Shio.

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives invited guests to groove to the Maldivian boduberu beats over nibbles and bites as they switched off non-essential public area lights and brighten up FIRE beach. They also ran a social media contest for pictures taken with long exposure, playing with light, and offering special treats for the images with maximum likes!

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Male Atoll, celebrated Earth Hour with unplugged acoustic performances by their in-house live band. The resort lit up walkways around the restaurant outlets with oil lamps and guests could have dinner and spa experiences in candlelight. In order to spread further awareness, a display board highlighted the energy saved during the hour compared to an hour from another night.

At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated on the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, a special night of Vinyasa Yoga by the beach was organised for all guests to join in and was conducted by their Fitness Instructor Estalitaa Pinto during the Earth Hour from 8.30pm onwards. For guests looking for a unique culinary experience instead, a romantic candle lit seafood barbecue night under the stars awaited at Hawker, with a special menu and selection of succulent crustaceans, paired with wine or beer.