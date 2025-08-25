Research places Maldives among best winter sun destinations

New research by long-haul travel specialist Travelbag has placed Malé, Maldives, among the top destinations for winter sun seekers this year. With average temperatures of 28°C and around eight hours of sunshine a day during the UK’s winter months of October to January, the capital city offers one of the warmest and most reliable escapes for those looking to leave behind grey skies.

The findings highlight Malé’s appeal not only for its climate but also for its consistently low rainfall during the winter season, averaging just 10 millimetres. While the cost of a beer in Malé is higher than in many of the other destinations listed, at an average of £3.54, the Maldives remains a leading choice for travellers seeking a balance of tropical warmth, clear seas, and relaxation.

The research reflects a broader trend in which holidays are increasingly being recognised as important for mental wellbeing, particularly during winter months. A recent survey found that half of British travellers view holidays as vital for their mental health, with winter escapes offering a chance to recharge and find respite from the seasonal gloom.

Helen Wheat, Destination Manager for Asia at Travelbag, noted that the Maldives continues to stand out for those seeking total relaxation. She explained that the country’s tropical temperatures and soft sandy beaches make it an ideal choice for unwinding, contrasting with city-based winter sun destinations where nightlife and cultural activities often take precedence.

The Maldives’ inclusion among the top ten destinations underscores its enduring reputation as a haven for travellers in search of sun and tranquillity during the colder months in the UK. For those wishing to trade winter blues for blue skies, Malé offers a dependable and inviting option.