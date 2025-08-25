Featured
Research places Maldives among best winter sun destinations
New research by long-haul travel specialist Travelbag has placed Malé, Maldives, among the top destinations for winter sun seekers this year. With average temperatures of 28°C and around eight hours of sunshine a day during the UK’s winter months of October to January, the capital city offers one of the warmest and most reliable escapes for those looking to leave behind grey skies.
The findings highlight Malé’s appeal not only for its climate but also for its consistently low rainfall during the winter season, averaging just 10 millimetres. While the cost of a beer in Malé is higher than in many of the other destinations listed, at an average of £3.54, the Maldives remains a leading choice for travellers seeking a balance of tropical warmth, clear seas, and relaxation.
The research reflects a broader trend in which holidays are increasingly being recognised as important for mental wellbeing, particularly during winter months. A recent survey found that half of British travellers view holidays as vital for their mental health, with winter escapes offering a chance to recharge and find respite from the seasonal gloom.
Helen Wheat, Destination Manager for Asia at Travelbag, noted that the Maldives continues to stand out for those seeking total relaxation. She explained that the country’s tropical temperatures and soft sandy beaches make it an ideal choice for unwinding, contrasting with city-based winter sun destinations where nightlife and cultural activities often take precedence.
The Maldives’ inclusion among the top ten destinations underscores its enduring reputation as a haven for travellers in search of sun and tranquillity during the colder months in the UK. For those wishing to trade winter blues for blue skies, Malé offers a dependable and inviting option.
Cooking
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.
The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.
This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.
Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.
Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.
On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.
Featured
Medhufushi Island Resort marks National Day with Maldivian heritage showcase
Medhufushi Island Resort recently marked Maldives National Day with an immersive celebration of Maldivian heritage, transforming the resort grounds into a living museum that reflected the country’s cultural roots. The event recreated the atmosphere of a traditional island village and offered guests the chance to experience authentic island life through interactive activities, performances, and storytelling.
The resort team constructed a replica village featuring ancestral-style houses and traditional architecture that demonstrated the resourcefulness of early island communities. Guests explored the structures and learned how Maldivians adapted to their environment over generations. The experience was enhanced by a variety of activities, including food stalls that served traditional dishes, demonstrations of local craftsmanship, and opportunities to take part in games once enjoyed by island families. Musical traditions were brought to life with the sounds of Bodu Beru drums, where visitors not only observed but also participated alongside local performers.
Cultural performances formed the highlight of the evening, with local women presenting traditional dances that narrated stories of island life and men delivering energetic Bodu Beru drum sessions. Guest participation was strong, with many joining in the dances and trying their hand at drumming. One visitor remarked that it felt like stepping into another time and described learning Bodu Beru from locals as an unforgettable experience.
Resort Manager Iyaz explained that the event is organised annually to preserve and share Maldivian heritage with visitors, noting his pride in the team for creating such an engaging showcase and expressing gratitude to the guests for their enthusiasm.
The celebration reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to promoting cultural preservation through tourism, ensuring that traditional practices remain visible and valued. By offering authentic experiences, Medhufushi Island Resort connects guests with the history and identity of the Maldives while supporting sustainable tourism.
This annual showcase serves not only as entertainment but also as a bridge between past and present, reinforcing the importance of cultural continuity. Through initiatives such as these, the resort demonstrates how tourism can help protect traditions and foster community pride, enabling visitors to leave with more than memories of beaches and scenery, but with a deeper understanding of the people and heritage of the Maldives.
Action
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the experience of the ocean begins directly at the doorstep. Situated within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, the resort is surrounded by one of the most vibrant house reefs in the country, offering guests the opportunity to explore a thriving underwater world just steps from their villa.
What distinguishes the resort is its 360-degree house reef. Each villa, whether set above the lagoon or along the beach, opens directly onto the water. Guests can enter the ocean within moments of leaving their deck, where coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and turtles can often be seen. The seamless access allows families, beginners, and experienced snorkellers to engage with the reef naturally, without the need to plan or schedule an excursion.
The location within the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve makes every swim a part of a wider story of conservation and discovery. Recognised globally for its corals and tropical marine life, the reserve becomes a key gathering site for manta rays and whale sharks during the season. Around the reef, visitors can observe parrotfish, angelfish, eagle rays, and reef sharks, making it a living example of biodiversity and preservation.
Life at the resort is centred on this connection with the sea. Guests may begin their day with a morning swim, take part in a guided snorkelling safari with marine experts, and conclude by observing the coral gardens as they take on new colours in the evening light. The ocean becomes not simply a backdrop but an integral part of daily life.
The PADI-certified Dive and Watersports Centre further enhances this relationship with the ocean, offering night snorkels, freediving, drift dives, and marine education programmes designed for families. Guests are supported to safely explore the biodiversity of the atoll at their own level, whether through a gentle introduction or more advanced diving experiences.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Dusit Maldives, noted that snorkelling at the resort is not treated as an activity but as part of the rhythm of island life. He explained that the reef begins where the villa deck ends, allowing guests the freedom to explore the ocean at their own pace and making the location distinctive in its accessibility and natural beauty.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the distinction between villa and ocean fades away. From sighting turtles at sunrise to drifting beside reef sharks at dusk, every moment reinforces the natural character of the Maldives and the unique setting of the resort.
