Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces spacious villas for families and groups
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced new two-bedroom villa accommodations designed for families, couples, or friends travelling together. These villas expand on the resort’s existing collection of one-bedroom pool villas, available in both beach and overwater options. The new additions feature an eco-minimalist design that combines sustainable luxury with a relaxed barefoot style, providing a sense of space and privacy for guests seeking connection or tranquillity.
The Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa is located on the island’s sandy shores and spans 265 square metres, offering a seamless indoor and outdoor living experience. Inside, it includes a king-size bed and twin beds, an enclosed bathroom with separate shower and bathtub, a spacious dining area, a living room, and a full set of amenities. The 97-square-metre outdoor area features a private pool, sundeck, and garden. A dedicated villa host is available to assist throughout the stay.
For those seeking even more space, the Boduge Residence offers 395 square metres of living area on a pristine beachfront with ocean views. It includes two bedrooms with a king and twin bed, a large dining table, a living room, a kitchenette, a maid’s room, and full amenities. The residence opens to a 160-square-metre outdoor space with a 45-square-metre private pool, sundeck with sunbeds and a wooden swing, and a poolside BBQ area. The Boduge Residence can also connect to a neighbouring villa to create a three-bedroom retreat. Guests here are also supported by a dedicated villa host.
To mark the launch of these new accommodations, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is offering complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for up to four children on bookings of seven nights or more in either the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa or the Boduge Residence. The offer is valid for stays between 10 January and 30 June 2026, with bookings required by 30 September 2025.
Celebration
Boduberu, craft and cuisine highlight National Day at Grand Park Kodhipparu
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, marked Maldives National Day with a cultural programme designed to highlight the traditions and heritage of the islands. Guests were offered opportunities to experience aspects of Maldivian culture in the natural surroundings of North Malé Atoll.
The resort organised a Boduberu workshop where visitors were introduced to the rhythms of the traditional Maldivian drum. Local artisans guided participants in traditional jewellery making, sharing techniques that have been passed down through generations. Guests also took part in palm weaving, once an essential island skill, and were able to dress in traditional attire to connect with Maldivian customs.
Culinary traditions were featured through tastings of Maldivian dishes prepared by the resort’s chefs, showcasing local flavours and long-established recipes. Visitors explored a display of Maldivian arts and crafts, with works produced by local artisans representing the country’s creative and artisanal heritage.
The day concluded with a Boduberu performance at sunset, combining music, dance and rhythm in a communal expression of cultural identity.
Citra Suriah, Director of Marketing at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said: “At Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, we believe in the quiet power of culture to connect, ground, and inspire. This celebration is both a tribute to the beauty of the Maldivian way of life and an invitation for our guests to witness and take part in something deeply authentic and enduring.”
The resort continues to focus on cultural preservation and community support, curating experiences that reflect and honour the spirit of the Maldives while offering guests a meaningful connection to local heritage.
Featured
Research places Maldives among best winter sun destinations
New research by long-haul travel specialist Travelbag has placed Malé, Maldives, among the top destinations for winter sun seekers this year. With average temperatures of 28°C and around eight hours of sunshine a day during the UK’s winter months of October to January, the capital city offers one of the warmest and most reliable escapes for those looking to leave behind grey skies.
The findings highlight Malé’s appeal not only for its climate but also for its consistently low rainfall during the winter season, averaging just 10 millimetres. While the cost of a beer in Malé is higher than in many of the other destinations listed, at an average of £3.54, the Maldives remains a leading choice for travellers seeking a balance of tropical warmth, clear seas, and relaxation.
The research reflects a broader trend in which holidays are increasingly being recognised as important for mental wellbeing, particularly during winter months. A recent survey found that half of British travellers view holidays as vital for their mental health, with winter escapes offering a chance to recharge and find respite from the seasonal gloom.
Helen Wheat, Destination Manager for Asia at Travelbag, noted that the Maldives continues to stand out for those seeking total relaxation. She explained that the country’s tropical temperatures and soft sandy beaches make it an ideal choice for unwinding, contrasting with city-based winter sun destinations where nightlife and cultural activities often take precedence.
The Maldives’ inclusion among the top ten destinations underscores its enduring reputation as a haven for travellers in search of sun and tranquillity during the colder months in the UK. For those wishing to trade winter blues for blue skies, Malé offers a dependable and inviting option.
Cooking
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.
The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.
This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.
Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.
Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.
On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
-
News1 week ago
Unforgettable sunsets of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Eight irresistible reasons to trade Winter for Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
-
News7 days ago
Barceló Nasandhura Malé celebrates World Photography Day with #PortraitsAtNasandhura
-
Business5 days ago
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
-
Drink6 days ago
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
-
Celebration6 days ago
Season of wonder and connection: festivities at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives