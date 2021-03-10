Medhufushi Island Resort reopens: Welcome to safe, laid-back holiday experience

Medhufushi Island Resort, a laid-back rustic Maldives resort popular among honeymooners, has reopened with enhanced health and safety measures.

The four-star resort reopened to guests on February 18, and has since been welcoming guests, especially honeymooners, looking for a post-lockdown getaway in paradise.

Before the reopening, Medhufushi Island Resort rolled out enhanced health and safety protocols.

The enhanced and expanded hygiene and safety procedures include additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices that meet the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation and public health authorities in the Maldives.

The resort team has also been trained in cleaning, laundry and waste disposal procedures, as they strive to maintain the highest standards of hygiene following the latest guidelines by health authorities.

Medhufushi Island Resort is a heaven of peace and relaxation. An air of tranquility pervades the idyllic island which is adorned with shady coconut trees and tropical flowers. Surrounding the island is a spectacular lagoon in shades of turquoise and shimmering azure blue.

As one of just two resorts in beautiful Meemu Atoll, you are far from the noise and congestion of the modern world; but you’ll find all the comforts of home available in the resort’s spacious and attractive villas.

All villas come with a private sundeck and traditional Maldivian swing chair. There’s no better spot to watch the gentle waves together than from the shade of your ‘udoli’.

Two exclusive lagoon suites — overwater suites which are accessible only by boat — offer the ultimate in seclusion.

The distinctive Maldivian atmosphere is evident throughout the resort, from the warm and welcoming staff to the where traditional charm unites of each property and the sandy floors of the restaurants.

Venture even further into the realm of nirvana at the in-house spa. The spa is built upon stilts over the sparkling lagoon. The combination of the soft sound of the waves and the expert touch of the massage therapists is guaranteed to send you into a state of pure bliss.

The warm shallow water and pure white sand is a delight to experience but there are also all kinds of activities and experiences available for you and your loved one to enjoy.

The secluded location ensures that the surrounding coral reefs and dive sites are virtually pristine, with intact and healthy corals and an abundance of aquatic life.

Divers can discover a host of exciting and wondrous dive sites where manta rays, turtles, reef sharks and all manner of tropical reef fish can be found. The Werner Lau Diving Centre’s team is on hand to help you learn and discover.

Medhufushi is owned and operated by AAA Hotels and Resorts, which runs Filitheyo Island Resort in Faafu atoll and Hondaafushi Island Resort in the northern Haa Dhaal Atoll.