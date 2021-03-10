Emirates to increase Maldives services, offer 28 weekly flights from March 28

Emirates has announced it will increase its weekly flights to the Maldives to 28 a week from March 28, to meet increased demand during the Easter season.

The additional flights will operate till May 31 as part of the airline’s summer schedule to the idyllic destination, catering to tourists travelling during the break.

Emirates flight EK652 will depart Dubai at 9.45am daily and arrive in Male at 3pm, local time. The return flight, EK653 will depart Male at 4.30pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.35pm.

The added flight will offer customers greater connectivity during the holiday season, and re-affirms Emirates’ commitment to supporting the island nation’s tourism industry.

With the changes to its summer schedule to the Maldives, the number of flights operated by Emirates to Male will increase by four to 28 flights a week until April 18.

Emirates serves the Maldives with wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, connecting the scenic archipelago to a global network of more than 90 destinations, including 20 in Europe, a major tourist market for the Maldives.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.

Emirates launched operations to Maldives in 1987 and has supported the country’s tourism industry as well as its cargo needs for more than 33 years.

Flexibility, assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before September 30, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans.

Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years.

Travel with confidence

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover.

The cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from December 1, 2020, at no cost to customers.

In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.

Health, safety

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Covid-19 PCR testing

Emirates customers who require a Covid-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass.

Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.