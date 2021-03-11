Sheraton Maldives introduces podcast channel

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has introduced The Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Podcast.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, the resort released its first ever podcast episode.

Themed “Women Empower Women”, the podcast discusses gender equality in the Maldives and the impact of Marriott International as a global force behind driving women’s empowerment.

Joining the conversation are three panellists, each one accredited as experts in their field: Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia and Maldives of Marriott International; Yasmeen Rasheed, Assistant Resident Representative of the Democratic Governance Unit, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Maldives; and Aysha Hussain Shihab from Hope for Women, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for gender equality and women’s rights in the Maldives.

With an emphasis on community, these series explore a wide range of topics that range from diversity inclusion, gender equality, sustainability initiatives as well as lifestyle, travel, dining, and vacationing in the Maldives.

“We hope to provide listeners with a glimpse of who we are, not just as hoteliers but as people who live, work and help build communities. We hope to offer a taste of our piece of haven here in the Maldives,” Emilio Fortini, general manager of the resort, said.

The monthly podcast series will be made available on Spotify. Click here to listen in.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi in the Republic of Maldives, a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport.

The resort is among the first resorts to offer complimentary transfers to its discerning guests.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to seven unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and three outdoor tropical fresh water pools, the resort caters for all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Nightly rates at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa (http://sheratonmaldives.com/; +960 664 2010) start from $400/£315 per night based on two people sharing a Deluxe Garden View King Room on a B&B basis.