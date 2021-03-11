Dusit Thani Maldives unveils packed calendar for Easter, beyond

Dusit Thani Maldives is set to celebrate the arrival of spring with a calendar of special events honouring different festivals from around the world, such as Holi, Songkran and Easter, with dining, dancing, and other memorable experiences for guests to enjoy.

The fun begins on March 28, with a beach party to mark the Hindu festival of Holi, complete with colourful powder, delicious food and music. Guests are invited to sample authentic flavours and a joyful celebration of life to start the season.

In anticipation of Easter week, the resort welcomes chef Vreni Giger from Switzerland for a selection of special culinary events.

Named Chef of the Year in 2003, chef Vreni maintained an unbroken record of 17 Gault Millau points at Jägerhof in St Gallen and since she moved to Rigiblick at Sorell Hotel, the restaurant has been awarded One-Michelin star.

Guests at the resort will have the chance to learn the secrets of her unique organic gastronomy at a cooking class on March 29, and to sample her distinct, seasonal, produce-forward style at a gala dinner on Saturday, April 3, and a beach barbecue on April 7. A surprise dish crafted by chef Vreni will also feature as part of an indulge brunch on Easter Sunday.

Younger guests look forward to an action-packed Easter week at Baan Sanook, the resort’s dedicated kids’ club, where each day is themed and filled with arts, crafts, games and fun. Highlights include egg and spoon racing, Easter egg hunting and cookie decorating.

As Thailand marks its New Year festival, guests need not miss out. A Songkran-themed pool party offers the chance to splash and celebrate in tropical style, and an exquisite set dinner at renowned Thai restaurant Benjarong explores the Kingdom’s beloved cuisine on April 13.

Additional opportunities to get into the festive spirit during the Easter holidays include a White Party at Sand Bar, a lobster barbecue at Sea Grill and a Good Friday dinner starring fresh tuna, caught by Maldivian fishermen.

Special spa packages at Devarana Wellness ensure guests maintain a blissful balance during their celebratory stay, and the Ocean Dive Centre offers chances to make the most of the unparalleled underwater beauty surrounding the island.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives.

This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.