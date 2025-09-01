Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Golden Week Festival with exclusive collaborations

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.

The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.

This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.

Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.

Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.

On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.

Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.