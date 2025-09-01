Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Golden Week Festival with exclusive collaborations
This Golden Week, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort will host a celebration that unites culture, family, and world-class experiences, highlighted by exclusive collaborations under the resort’s renowned Sirru Icon Series. From 1 to 8 October, guests will be invited to take part in a curated programme of culinary experiences, wellness activities, and festive island moments.
As part of the Sirru Icon Series, two special activations will take centre stage:
- Behind the Bar with Opium Bangkok – On 2 and 4 October, guests can enjoy a sunset mixing session at Onu Onu Bar with Julie Nguyen, Head Bartender of Opium Bangkok, recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Despite having only three years’ experience in bartending, Nguyen has gained international recognition, including victory in a prestigious global cocktail competition. Her artistry and signature cocktails are set to create an unforgettable Maldivian evening by the sea.
- Holistic Wellness with Josiah Ngai – Certified Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncturist and NASM Personal Trainer, Josiah Ngai, will offer a holistic approach to well-being through bespoke treatments. From pulse and tongue diagnosis to acupuncture, fire cupping, moxibustion, and facial rejuvenation, each session is designed to restore balance and vitality. Guests may also enhance their wellness journey through one-to-one personal training, gentle movement, or small group sessions, supporting both body and mind.
Beyond these collaborations, the Golden Week programme will feature a Chinese buffet by the beach, family games, a Hot Pot by the Beach experience, an exclusive tennis camp, a sunset lagoon cruise, and more, offering memorable experiences for families, couples, and friends alike.
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary
Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.
The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.
Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.
“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”
Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.
“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.
Kandolhu Maldives introduces new villas and gastronomic journeys
Kandolhu Maldives has announced a new season of island experiences, highlighting the resort’s refurbished Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas and a series of exclusive dining collaborations with internationally acclaimed chefs. The resort aims to offer guests opportunities to rediscover its intimate setting through refreshed accommodation and elevated culinary events.
The newly enhanced Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas, each spanning 120 sqm, have been designed with relaxation and comfort in mind. The villas now feature a spacious bedroom, a light-filled bathroom with a deep oval bathtub overlooking the Indian Ocean, and a private deck furnished with sun loungers and a sun umbrella. A new 23 sqm private pool has also been added, alongside a hammock suspended above the water, offering uninterrupted ocean views.
The resort has also introduced a line-up of exclusive dining events, bringing together Michelin-starred chefs and distinguished winemakers. These collaborations, hosted at Olive restaurant, combine fine cuisine with curated wine pairings, promising immersive gastronomic experiences.
- 3 October 2025: Chef Bernd Bachofer will present a degustation menu combining Japanese, Southeast Asian, and French haute cuisine. The evening will be paired with vintages from New Zealand’s Schubert Wines, led by winemaker Kai Schubert. Chef Bachofer, awarded a Michelin star in 2015, brings decades of expertise from renowned kitchens in Germany and Switzerland.
- 23 November 2025: The Kandolhu culinary team, headed by Chef Justin, will prepare a five-course Mediterranean dinner paired with Stonefish wines. Wine expert Peter Papanikitas will guide guests through each course, providing insights into the pairings.
- 3 December 2025: Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser will craft contemporary interpretations of Italian cuisine in a five-course dinner for just 14 guests. Each course will be paired with fine Italian wines, offering an intimate dining experience.
Kandolhu’s Island Hosts, Claudio Stupan and Luciana Codiferro, commented, “Our vision has always been to create a space where guests feel both completely relaxed and deeply inspired. With refreshed villas and new culinary journeys ahead, we are proud to offer an experience that truly reflects the spirit of Kandolhu.”
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.
The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.
This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.
Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.
Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.
On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.
