Festive escapes await at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its Festive Early Bird package, inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season amidst tropical gardens and white sandy beaches. Available for stays between 20 December 2025 and 10 January 2026, the offer combines dining, family-friendly experiences, and wellness, creating a seamless festive escape.
The package includes a full-board meal plan across the resort’s restaurants. Children aged 11 and under stay and dine with compliments when sharing accommodation with their parents, reinforcing the family-focused spirit of the season.
Each day begins with a buffet breakfast at Feast, featuring fresh juices, coffees, and teas. Lunch is served à la carte across four venues, with menus showcasing Mediterranean, Indian, Mexican, and Asian-inspired cuisine. Evenings offer either a buffet dinner at Feast or a curated three-course à la carte menu at selected outlets. Adults also receive dining credits to experience the distinctive Thai flavours of Baan Thai or seafood specialities at Sea Salt.
Guests benefit from complimentary shared speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, ensuring a smooth arrival. During their stay, they may enjoy activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkelling, and tennis. Additional relaxation awaits at Shine Spa for Sheraton, where a 15% saving is available on selected treatments.
The resort has tailored the festive programme with carefully considered details, blending leisure, cuisine, and wellness to create lasting memories. The Festive Early Bird package reflects the essence of a Maldivian holiday, combining turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and moments of celebration.
Reservations for the Festive Early Bird package are open until 15 October 2025, offering guests the opportunity to secure a seasonal retreat at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Golden Week Festival with exclusive collaborations
This Golden Week, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort will host a celebration that unites culture, family, and world-class experiences, highlighted by exclusive collaborations under the resort’s renowned Sirru Icon Series. From 1 to 8 October, guests will be invited to take part in a curated programme of culinary experiences, wellness activities, and festive island moments.
As part of the Sirru Icon Series, two special activations will take centre stage:
- Behind the Bar with Opium Bangkok – On 2 and 4 October, guests can enjoy a sunset mixing session at Onu Onu Bar with Julie Nguyen, Head Bartender of Opium Bangkok, recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Despite having only three years’ experience in bartending, Nguyen has gained international recognition, including victory in a prestigious global cocktail competition. Her artistry and signature cocktails are set to create an unforgettable Maldivian evening by the sea.
- Holistic Wellness with Josiah Ngai – Certified Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncturist and NASM Personal Trainer, Josiah Ngai, will offer a holistic approach to well-being through bespoke treatments. From pulse and tongue diagnosis to acupuncture, fire cupping, moxibustion, and facial rejuvenation, each session is designed to restore balance and vitality. Guests may also enhance their wellness journey through one-to-one personal training, gentle movement, or small group sessions, supporting both body and mind.
Beyond these collaborations, the Golden Week programme will feature a Chinese buffet by the beach, family games, a Hot Pot by the Beach experience, an exclusive tennis camp, a sunset lagoon cruise, and more, offering memorable experiences for families, couples, and friends alike.
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary
Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.
The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.
Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.
“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”
Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.
“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.
Green turtle hatchlings emerge at Dhigali Maldives
Dhigali Maldives recently witnessed two extraordinary natural events on the sands of Haali Bar, offering guests a rare glimpse into the cycle of marine life.
On the night of 27 June 2025, a Green Turtle emerged from the sea and made its way onto Haali Beach, where it laid its eggs in the soft sand before returning to the ocean. Two months later, on 27 August 2025, the eggs hatched, and tiny hatchlings instinctively made their way to the sea under the guidance of the moonlit shore.
The Green Turtle, a long-distance ocean traveller, returns to the beach of its birth by navigating through the earth’s magnetic field. However, survival for hatchlings is far from guaranteed. Exposed to predators, climate change, and marine debris, only one in ten is expected to reach adulthood.
Dhigali Maldives’ sustainability team closely monitored the nest throughout the incubation period, ensuring the eggs were safeguarded from threats and giving the hatchlings the best chance to survive.
The nesting and hatching of Green Turtles at Dhigali Maldives underscore the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and the importance of conservation. For guests, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness nature’s resilience, set against the backdrop of the Maldives.
