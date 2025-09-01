Festive escapes await at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.

The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.

Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.

“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”

Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.

“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.

The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.