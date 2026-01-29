Valentine’s every day: Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives

This February, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites couples to celebrate romance as part of its fourth annual Month of Love celebration, where it is Valentine’s Day every day. A thoughtful combination of romantic dining, wellness experiences, proposals and adventures set against the natural beauty of the Maldives awaits. Island Romance packages are available from US$548++ per villa per night for two.

At Kandooma, romance is approached in a modern and personal way. Whether marking a proposal, renewing vows, or simply taking time to reconnect, February’s Month of Love offers couples the freedom to shape their experience according to what matters most to them. From intimate beachside moments to unique underwater proposals (starting from US$3,500++ per couple) and elopements by the sea (from US$950++ per couple), each experience is designed to feel meaningful, unhurried, and true to the couple’s story.

Dining sits at the heart of the Month of Love. Throughout February, couples are invited to enjoy a range of romantic dining experiences, including candlelit beachfront dinners, Chef’s Tasting Menus, sunset wine tastings, and playful cocktail creations crafted for two. Thoughtful details, relaxed settings, and carefully prepared menus transform each meal into an opportunity to slow down, connect, and celebrate time together.

The programme also embraces wellness as a shared journey. Couples can unwind with dedicated spa rituals at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala created for two, including the Sweetheart Spa Experience (US$275++ per couple), which combines time in the steam bath with restorative massages and private moments to relax together. Beyond the spa, wellness continues through a curated programme of movement and relaxation experiences such as sunrise and sunset yoga, paddleboard yoga sessions, and the immersive Salt & Sound therapy, designed to encourage deep relaxation, balance, and renewal throughout the Month of Love.

True to the spirit of the island, the Month of Love also celebrates connection through movement and adventure. Couples can experience sunset Jet Ski tours, practice yoga on paddleboards at sunrise or sunset, or escape on private boat journeys to explore the surrounding reefs and lagoons. From parasailing above the turquoise waters to secluded sandbank picnics, these shared adventures add a sense of play, freedom, and discovery to the celebration.

Capturing these moments is an integral part of the Month of Love experience. Couples can choose to preserve their time together through professional photography, drone imagery, and underwater videography, including a dedicated couples’ beach photoshoot lasting approximately 45 minutes and captured across selected island locations. Photography experiences are available to book separately, with packages starting from USD 225++ per couple.

Accommodation options cater to couples seeking both privacy and comfort, from the resort’s popular overwater villas set above the lagoon, offering open ocean views, direct access to the water, and signature hammocks suspended above the sea, to beachfront villas and beach houses nestled among the island’s lush greenery. These spaces provide a relaxed and inviting base for couples to enjoy the Month of Love at their own pace, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the island and opportunities for close encounters with the marine environment.

The Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives Island Romance package is designed to offer couples a seamless romantic island escape. The package includes accommodation with daily dining for two at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant, along with in-villa welcome amenities and a selection of romantic experiences such as a beach picnic lunch, breakfast in bed, and a private beachfront dinner set-up during the stay. For couples who enjoy the ocean, the package also includes dive experiences for certified divers, adding an adventurous element to the celebration. Island Romance packages start from US$548++ per villa per night for two, with a minimum three-night stay.

Celebrate the Month of Love at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, where it’s Valentine’s Day every day in February and where romance is expressed through shared experiences, meaningful moments, and the freedom to define love in your own way.

