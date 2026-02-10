Awards
Villa Park secures second straight HolidayCheck Award
Villa Park has been recognised with the HolidayCheck Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reflecting continued guest trust and consistently strong feedback.
Set on one of the Maldives’ largest natural islands in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA) region, Villa Park is a standout choice for families seeking a lush, activity-filled escape. With tropical greenery woven throughout the island, long stretches of beach, and a wide range of experiences to suit every age, the resort offers the space and variety that make family travel feel effortless. From active lagoon days to slower, restorative moments, families can shape each day around what matters most to them.
Villa Park is also home to an extensive range of Beach Pool Villas, offering picture-perfect settings designed for easy indoor-outdoor living. Surrounded by palms and gardens, these private stays deliver the bright, tropical backdrop guests return for and love to capture.
For families, the island experience is elevated further by Park Players, positioned as the Maldives’ largest kids’ club, with a dedicated world of play, creativity, and discovery. The combination of nature, space, and things to do across the island continues to shape Villa Park’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most trusted family resorts.
