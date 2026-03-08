Sun Siyam Iru Fushi launches ‘She Is Hospitality’ to celebrate women

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2026 and its global theme, “Give to Gain,” Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has unveiled “She Is Hospitality” at the resort this 8th of March. This photo portrait exhibition honours the unique personalities, skill sets, and values of the women who drive the resort’s success, highlighting how a culture of empowerment, guided by the Sun Siyam Care philosophy, fosters both professional excellence and personal autonomy.

At the Diving Centre, the manager, Danijela Podlipec, translates the language of the deep blue for those seeking adventure. With a joyful calm, she offers a sense of safety and a feeling of being at home beneath the sea. Nearby, in the sanctuary of the spa, Assistant Spa Manager Anna Vargas serves as a meticulous eye. With eighteen years of experience in the Maldives, she nurtures the next generation of therapists, teaching them that true wellness is a human centred art that begins with details, precision, and a refined attention to the unique needs of each guest.

In the quiet power of technical spaces working as Engineering Coordinator, Ofimaria Deliva proves that hospitality is built on a foundation of resilience. Having transitioned from the world of finance to the complexity of engineering, she stands as a reminder that no department is “too technical” for a heart driven by purpose. Similarly, Rabina Shrestha, Security Officer, navigates the male dominated world of security not by mirroring it, but by leading with a distinct femininity. She proves daily that softness and vigilance are not opposites, but a necessary, graceful balance.

The first light of morning at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is met with the quiet commitment of Mia Sumiati, Kitchen Attendant, whose power lies in her presence and the simple, human value of a genuine smile. Guests encounter this gentle strength at breakfast, as she crafts their first energy drinks to begin the day with vitality. Fathimath Afaa, from the Front Office, radiates a confidence that stems from an inner grace, believing that a warm welcome is a reflection of one’s own radiant spirit. In the heart of operations as a Butler for nine years, Ameni Dahmene bridges worlds; her Tunisian heritage brings a blend of traditional values and a liberal, wandering soul that delights in meeting people from every corner of the earth.

For Nancy Castano, Kids Club Supervisor, dance is more than movement—it is a form of healing and expression that she shares with the youngest travellers, turning the Kids Club into a stage for joy. This same rhythm is found in Lyrio May, Human Resources Executive, who brings the soul of her department to life through music and Maldivian dance, fostering a workplace rooted in empathy. Meanwhile, in the world of Reservations, Radhika Sabharwal guides guests towards their dream holidays while pursuing her own. By travelling with her mother, she honours the path paved by past generations while standing tall as a symbol of the modern, independent woman.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of the Luxury Collection of Sun Siyam, serves as a sanctuary where talent is nurtured and the unique traits of every woman are celebrated. Beyond professional roles, the women stand as leaders of values, architects of atmosphere, and the very soul of hospitality.