JA Manafaru: Your all-inclusive resort in Maldives awaits

Positioned at the most northern tip of Maldives in the beautiful Haa Alifu Atoll, the magnificently serene all-inclusive JA Manafaru offers privacy and distance from other islands as it sits idyllically where the Arabian Sea meets the vast Indian Ocean.

The remote location is beyond the rest of the islands’ cluster, offering unspoilt natural landscapes to explore. The award-winning resort describes this as ‘the true Maldivian experience’, whereby guests have the sense of discovering a pristine natural landscape uninterrupted by an excess of tourists.

Fringed with exquisite powder beaches and crystal-clear waters teeming with exotic marine life, the chic enclave features 84 luxurious beachfront and overwater villas and residences, each with their own private pool and in some cases two.

The accommodation options range from 135 sqm to 2,000 sqm, providing complete serenity, with even entry-level options showcasing a larger area than most deluxe categories in the Maldives.

The lagoon-ringed island location reassures guests of its safety, as it is far and away from any hustle and bustle or large tourist or locally inhabited areas.

On the island, there are a wealth of options for romantic and family dining, including traditional Maldivian cuisine, international fare and seafood feasts, all available on the all-inclusive meal plan, which also entitles guests to premium beverages from 11am to 11pm.

One of the most picturesque spots on the island has been transformed into the new White Orchid Lounge – a stunning lounge that sits in the ocean treating guests to balmy breezes as they indulge in Asian street food and melodic beats.

Guests can also enjoy a wide range of premium beverages and cuisine across multiple venues including Kakuni, the all-day venue and island hub, Andiamo Bistro and Pool with its lush green backdrop and Ocean Grill – awe-inspiring beachfront dining under the stars.

Couples and families can spend time together enjoying Maldivian cooking classes, dolphin watching, scenic boat cruises, fishing trips, on the eco golf driving range and in the award-winning Calm Spa Sanctuary, offering Ayurveda, aromatherapy, and wellness journeys.

Couples and families can also engage in multiple activities together like diving at the PADI-certified dive centre for beginners and experienced divers, jet-skiing, water-skiing, mono-skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, kayaking, stand-up paddling and catamaran sailing.

There’s a Marine Awareness Centre to conserve local ecology, as well as beach volleyball, futsal pitch, tennis court, badminton court, pool table, and games room as well a recently upgraded fitness pavilion, now with the addition of stretching studio and yoga deck.

As with all properties within the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Manafaru Maldives is following a full programme of safety and sanitisation which includes government directives and the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s #SafeTravels initiative.