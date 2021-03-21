Visit Maldives hosts roadshows in four Russian cities

With the aim of maintaining the destination presence in Russia, together with 20 industry partners, Visit Maldives has started a roadshow in Russia.

The roadshow is taking place right after MITT 2021, which concluded on March 18. It will take place from March 19-26 in Moscow, Kazan, Yekaterinburg and Saint Petersburg.

“During such a crucial time, it is important to maintain the destination presence through such events and engage the travel trade of the market,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

“In this regard, 12 resorts, two guesthouses, 6 travel agents with over 33 participants joined Visit Maldives to showcase their properties and highlight the experiences available on each of the respective properties.”

Additionally, destination awareness will be given throughout the roadshow to portray the unique geography of the Maldivian islands, and the stringent health and safety measures in place to ensure that the country remains a safe haven for tourists during this pandemic.

In all four roadshow events, attendees have the opportunity to take part in a raffle and win a free vacation in Maldives.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Adaaran Resorts and Sun Island Resort have sponsored the raffles held at the Moscow roadshow, while attendees who win the raffle at Kazan will win a trip sponsored by Paradise Island Resort.

Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa along with Sun Island sponsored the raffle held in Saint Petersburg. The raffle held during Yekaterinburg is sponsored by Royal Island Resort.

Russia is one of the top performing source markets, and demonstrates potential for further growth.

A total of 40,698 tourists have arrived from the Russian region so far in 2021, with a total of four connecting flights operating between Russia and Maldives.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

On February 1, Maldives began administering the Covid-19 vaccine, and the government aims to provide free vaccines to all citizens and residents of Maldives, in the upcoming months.

The tourism ministry also launched an initiative to vaccinate people in the tourism sector to develop an even safer scenario for the industry.

The initiation of the vaccination drive is bound to offer hope to the local population, as well as ensure the safety of tourists. This conveys the message that Maldives is a low-risk destination for travellers and will hopefully generate a surge in tourist arrivals.