Lti Maafushivaru crowned Maldives’ best luxury hideaway resort

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a prestigious globally trusted awards initiative, has announced lti Maafushivaru as a winner for its 2021 awards.

The impeccable reputation and professional performance of the resort were highlighted as key contributors to the lti Maafushivaru being distinguished as a winner for the category of ‘Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Maldives’ for 2021.

“This esteemed award recognises excellence in resort experiences across the world and we are delighted that they have distinguished lti Maaufshivaru and the hard work of the resort team during a tough time for the hospitality industry,” Pierre Leif Edlund, Resort Manager for lti Maafushivaru, said.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is one of the world’s most recognised and respected brands, providing assurance of the highest quality, and representing pioneering excellence and innovation.

Each year’s the awards evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries, producing a top list of the best of the best in the world.

Lti Maafushivaru is found at the end of an awe-inspiring 25-minute seaplane journey from Male; this flight offers breath-taking aerial views over white-sanded, turquoise fringed cerulean atolls of the Maldives, bringing guests to the pristine islands of the South Ari Atoll.

This chic, relaxed and stunning world class resort, offers sophisticated and discerning travellers contemporary luxury fused perfectly with small island charm.

Encounter a once in a lifetime experience at lti Maafushivaru; this is paradise reimagined and it is ready for you.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options. Experience the true romance of the Maldives with lti Maafushivaru Maldives idyllic island adventure.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water.

Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.