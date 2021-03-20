Easter surprise bonanza awaits couples, families at Hideaway Beach Resort

This Easter, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has created a fun-filled calendar of experiences to showcase the best that the resort has to offer, both for couples and families alike.

Every day, from dawn to dusk, there are a variety of activities to take part in and enjoy.

The fun does not stop just because the sun has set, and activities continue into the night with some evening entertainment; dance the night away to an in-house DJ, lose yourself in some Maldivian Beats (Bodu beru), or just kick it and catch a movie at our open-air theatre.

During this special period, all guests who vacation at the resort are considered honorary Easter Islanders at the expansive island of Dhonakulhi, and will be able to choose experiences from the following categories.

Serene Easter

In order to find balance and harmony, and to stay afloat in the chaotic life that most lead, Easter Islanders should check out Serene Easter activities.

Yoga, meditation, special spa treatments, and swims with sting rays are a few great options to find some reprieve while at the 33-hectare resort.

These experiences will ensure Easter Islanders can practice mindfulness throughout their stay and even during future stressful junctures in their everyday life.

Gusto Easter

After working up quite an appetite following all the physical activities, Gusto Easter experiences are a nice refresher.

Culinary adventures await the Easter Islanders who want to have world class food and drinks and appreciate the finer things in life.

Hideaway has many exciting and delectable treats ready for the palate of even the most discerning foodaholics — just make sure to indulge and imbibe!

Easter Islanders will be taken on a culinary journey to India, the Mediterranean, Mexico, and various other locations via food, which culminates in a special spread of delectable dishes created by the one and only Master of Food at the resort, Executive Chef Carlo Di Nunzio.

In the spirit of Easter, a special tasting of artisanal chocolates made in-house by our Master Chocolate Chef promises to be the ultimate way to celebrate.

Active Easter

For those seeking adventure and thrills on the island, Active Easter activities are the right fit.

To get the blood pumping, calories burning, and adrenaline flowing, Easter Islanders should try group kayaking and take part in the “first steps” scuba diving programme conducted by Dive Center Meridis.

In order to keep the spirit of friendly competition alive, Easter Islanders should also check out the traditional hand line fishing competition and the table tennis tournament.

Chill Easter

After all the food, exercise, and self-reflection, you just need to relax. This is where Chill Easter experiences come in, promising to provide a relaxing atmosphere for the Easter Islanders to kick back and relax.

The more outgoing Easter Islanders can come and socialise at the resort’s usual watering holes during Happy Hour — Meeru Bar and Sunset Pool Café.

For Easter Islanders who value solitude as a priority, Hideaway can arrange the ultimate hide away experience: a private sandbank dinner in the middle of the ocean at sunset, with your partner or close friends. Enjoy the good conversations, good company, and good times.

Please check with the butler to arrange the sandbank experience excursion and do note that the experience comes with a great price that is hard to refuse as seeing the sunset while at the sandbank- priceless!

Junior Easter Islanders

The resort team surely did not forget the kids in Hideaway’s Easter Experience. Children’s resort activities are always an unforgettable part to any stay in the Maldives, especially during holidays.

This year, Hideaway especially want to recognise and give kudos to all good boys and good girls during this trying period. As a reward, kids at Hideaway will enjoy more chocolate than they thought possible.

The main event during this easter season is the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The yearly Easter Egg Hunt will see family members of all ages team up to search high and low across the huge island, looking for hidden wooden eggs which can be exchanged for real chocolates. The person who finds the most eggs will be awarded a special prize.

During the activity the helpful visitors kicking it back this season, Mr and Mrs Easter Bunny will be going around giving clues and taking some choice selfies with fellow Easter Islanders.

Other children’s activities include egg painting, pining the tail, pizza making, paper mâché-ing Easter eggs, Easter tree decorating, basket weaving (for their own egg collecting baskets), mocktail mixing, learning palm leaf art, participating in the Mini Olympics, and much more.

One activity not to miss is the Alice Chocolate Party, which is a twist on Alice in Wonderland’s Alice’s tea party, but with chocolate.

The Junior Easter Islanders will be spoiled for sure, just this one time, with a plethora of chocolates at an all-you-can-eat chocolate buffet bonanza. This is a party that will surely be a memorable highlight of their holiday on the island in the sun.

Memories guaranteed to last forever

Whether it be Easter Islanders or Juniors, all Easter Islanders will leave their hide away at Hideaway with countless memories made while participating in the festive, fun-filled activities.

Make sure to ask the butler to arrange a photoshoot with Hideaway’s professional photographers: they will capture the smiles and fun experienced during the perfectly splendid island holiday – ensuring that, even though sun tans are ephemeral, the captured memories will last a lifetime.

To check out the exciting Hideaway Easter Programme, follow this link.