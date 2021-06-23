Renowned yogi leads Yoga Day celebrations at Amilla Maldives

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences entertained and inspired guests with a day-long ‘Yogathon’ to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

Recognising the important role yoga can play in improving both physical and mental health, the theme of this year’s global event was ‘Yoga for Wellness’. The aim was to show how the practice of yoga can help promote holistic health at a time when the need is more pertinent than ever.

Amilla Maldives kicked the day off with Sunrise Sun Salutations at its award-winning Javvu Spa.

It was followed by Power Yoga at the island’s Movement Pavilion. Amilla’s guest Yogi and Martial Arts expert, Aniket Bhosale, held a yoga lifestyle seminar before guiding guests through a Detox Yoga session.

The day ended with a Yoga Nidra session to help ensure guests at the Baa Atoll resort have blissfully sweet dreams.

Each of the yoga sessions showcased parts of Amilla Maldives’ newly-launched Wellness Packages.

With five different packages to choose from, they all contain components of yoga and mindfulness. These flexible packages allow guests to focus on their family and vacation while finding a path to wellness.

“It was a pleasure to see so much participation in our activities today. So many people around the world are looking for a path to wellness and we are here to help them while they enjoy their sea and sun-filled island holiday in the Maldives,” Amilla’s Javvu Spa Manager Laura Pagano said.

According to the UN, which founded International Yoga Day: “The message of yoga in promoting both the physical and mental wellbeing of humanity has never been more relevant. A growing trend of people around the world embracing yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic.”

Amilla’s focus on providing their guests with the best possible foods to suit their tastes also spills over in their delicious cuisine with tailored Wellness You Way menus and an abundance of drink options on their extensive breakfast offering. They have just launched the Maldives Most Ethical Burger for those wanting healthier comfort foods.

If you’d like to find out more about improving your holistic health at the boutique private island resort of Amilla Maldives, email stay@amilla.com.