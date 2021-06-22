Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Maldives celebrate yoga for well-being

International Day of Yoga, proclaimed by the United Nations, has been celebrated around the world since 2015 to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Highlighting the theme for 2021, Yoga for Well-being, these four resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in the Maldives held various Yoga based activations and initiatives with associates and guests.

All about wellness, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, planned a number of activities to celebrate the International Day of Yoga including a strength, flexibility and balance focussed morning Yoga to start the day, a breath work and meditation session to calm the mind and a flow based evening yoga session.

The five-star resort also offers an Eat Well Menu packed with thoughtful options that keep guests fueled and focused on feeling their best and a Plant-based Menu that improves the health of the gut and supports the immune system.

The wellness curator, Gurunatha Lankipalli, quotes on the occasion: “People are keen to keep themselves fit and want to travel far and wide, but little time is given to traveling inside or keeping our inner self in good shape. Yoga is for everyone, young or old, flexible or bed-ridden.”

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the event was marked by a special Yoga session at The Spa by JW conducted by their in-house Yogi, Vishnu.

W Maldives, located in North Ari Atoll, lined up sessions for its guests to experience the #DETOXRETOXREPEAT lifestyle from day to night with a Sunrise Yoga session at the AWAY Spa Deck to a Sunset Yoga session to end the day, both paired with detox drinks and some retox specials in the evening.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Male Atoll, also held a yoga session for its guests on the occasion.