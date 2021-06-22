Gili Lankanfushi appoints new General Manager

Gili Lankanfushi, one of the Maldives most beautiful eco-resorts, has announced the appointment of Nicolas Khairallah as General Manager.

Located on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi has set the benchmark for barefoot luxury in the Maldives, with 45 overwater villas and a sustainable philosophy.

Already an integral member of the Gili Lankanfushi family, Nicolas joined the resort as Resort Manager in October 2017, leading the day-to-day operations alongside the then General Manager.

Prior to his move to the Maldives, Nicolas held various leadership positions in the UAE, USA, Canada and Switzerland, his most recent as Cluster Director of Operational Innovation with Marriott International in Dubai, which saw him work across three hotels with a total of 736 rooms.

A Canadian citizen, Nicolas began his hospitality journey in Geneva where he obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management from Swiss Hotel Management School before working as Guest Services Manager at Sheraton Center in Montreal, Canada.

From here, the multilingual hotelier spent three years in San Francisco as Director of Front Office for W Hotel until he relocated to Dubai in 2014 as a Performance Consultant for TSA Solutions, overseeing a portfolio of up to 30 hotels in nine countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Fluent in English, French and Arabic, and known for his composed yet down-to-earth nature and hands-on approach, Nicolas brings fresh perspective and enthusiasm to his new role.

Since joining in 2017, he has helped lead the luxury resort during key milestones including a $4 million refurbishment project in 2019 and reaching No. 1 resort in the world on TripAdvisor in 2017 and No. 1 in the Maldives in 2018.

“I am honoured to be appointed to take the helm of one of the top luxury resorts in the Maldives. It is a true privilege to work alongside an amazing team of dedicated hosts who constantly rise above expectations to create timeless memories for our guests,” Nicolas said.

“As my Gili Story continues, I look forward to advancing the plan we have in place, to expand our brand’s reach, build stronger connections with the local community, maintain fruitful relationships with our partners and deliver genuine experiences for our guests.”

Located in the North Male Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi opened in 2000 as the original over water resort Soneva Gili. In 2012, the island was acquired by HPL (Hotel Properties Limited) a Singapore based company investing in hotels, lifestyle and properties around the world.

Voted number one hotel in the world by Trip Advisor in 2015, Gili Lankanfushi is an easy 20-minute speedboat transfer from Male international airport.

Set in the middle of its own lagoon, guests enjoy a barefoot existence with 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean.

Gili Lankanfushi’s 45 overwater villas, including the vast and secluded Private Reserve offer unrivalled privacy.

The wellbeing of the planet is at the heart of the Gili Lankanfushi, with each stay contributing towards preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and treading lightly.

Rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from USD $1,335++ per night in a Villa Suite, based on double occupancy. For more information, please visit www.gililankanfushi.com.