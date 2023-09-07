Unlock unforgettable festive celebrations at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives

Escape to paradise this holiday season and celebrate in style at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and unparalleled luxury, these luxurious resorts offer the perfect backdrop for your festive getaway. Guests can also avail exclusive Festive Early Bird offers available on bookings until September 30, 2023, featuring special benefits, bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members, and an array of exciting inclusions.

Whether it is a romantic couple getaway or a multi-generational resort vacation, a holiday wellness weekend with friends or a special treat from Santa for the kids, Maldives as a destination lends itself perfectly to suit all types of travelers. Guests can choose between the curated holiday packages at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as they step into a wonderful world of festive delight on this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A variety of inspiring dining events, entertainment and an out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration, set against a gentle sea breeze and swaying palm trees, will ensure an unforgettable revelry.

Explore what’s on offer and prepare to make these five-star luxury Maldives resorts a home for the holidays, where one can relish culinary delights on the shores of pristine beaches overlooking the azure Indian Ocean, clink the glass during midnight and partake in festive celebrations and activities with loved ones. Discover the magic of the Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: Embrace The Festive Glow

Located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is a 45- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport featuring 100 villas. With white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs the destination is abundant with marine life. Guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands range in size from one to three bedrooms, with legendary service refined by an Aris Meeha, butler. The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa introducing Bamford to the region.

This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Maldivian sunsets and sunrises. Holiday traditions and signature island experiences await you, complete with lavish gala dinners, a special Ritz Kids program, exclusive Bamford spa and wellness journeys, and immersive nature experiences with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the sea.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: An Exquisite End to the Year

Nestled in a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, a scenic 40-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort boasts island-inspired design in each of their 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas promising picturesque ocean or garden views from private terraces and pools. The signature St. Regis Butlers deliver bespoke service day or night. There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and modern Japanese Kaiseki-style gourmet cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunsets including Champagne sabrage, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. For complete relaxation, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. A highlight at the spa is the Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.

Escape to the tropical paradise of St. Regis Maldives this festive season and indulge in the ultimate luxury experience. Guests booking their stays from now until September 30, 2023 can avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate, daily breakfast for two and more when staying for a minimum of five nights.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: A Hub of Celebration

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalized Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues and three full service bars, while Spa by JW offers a journey to revitalize mind, body, and spirit.

From December 20, 2023, to January 10, 2024, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa will transform into a hub of celebration. Guests can enjoy captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. This New Year’s Eve, guests are invited to step into the tales of 1001 Nights with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights. The Treetop Kaashi Night, A Fisherman Night with Lobster and Champagne, and Harvest Table by JW Garden are among the highlights guests can look forward to.

Guests can book their stays from now until September 30, 2023 and avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast and additional benefits including the Christmas or New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners as part of the package if their minimum 4-night stay overlaps these special days.

W Maldives: Where the Festive Vibe Never Ends

Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, W Maldives is all geared up to set the stage for a festive season filled with fun and exhilarating activities. The luxury adult playground is the ideal destination for those seeking the perfect combination of relaxation, exclusivity and thrill featuring 77 private suites, six creative gourmet dining venues and lounge bars, overwater treatment rooms at AWAY ®️ Spa, and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER. Guests can also indulge in countless activities including snorkeling, diving, and jet skiing, among others. For those who would like to get the best of both island and ocean life, the luxurious two-cabin ESCAPE yacht is ready to sail for day-long adventures, private dive trips, sunset proposals, or even for exclusive airport transfers.

For the holiday season this year, from the Let It Shine Parade to enchanting Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, along with unique events like the New Year Swim and Smokin’ Hot Dinner, W Maldives ensures that the festive vibe never runs out.

Guests booking their festive season stays early until September 30, 2023 can indulge in exclusive inclusions including a Gala dinner over Christmas or New Years’ Eve, a daily buffet breakfast for two, daily three-course lunch and dinner for two and more.

Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Glow in the Dark

Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa festures a range of stylish and spacious one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas, allowing guests to immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury while enjoying stunning views of the tropical landscape, whitewashed beaches, and turquoise lagoon. Indulge in the resort’s exceptional dining experiences, starting with a delightful buffet breakfast at Turquoise Restaurant, where you can savor a variety of culinary delights. For a memorable evening, treat yourself to beachside dining at Velaa Bar & Grill, where you can relish a delectable three-course menu featuring grilled seafood, meats, and wood-fired delicacies.

Embrace the essence of savoring the good life this festive season at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, where European traditions meet holiday enchantment. Guests can look forward to indulge in daily buffet breakfasts, themed dinners, and 3-course set menus. Relax with an exclusive 25% savings at the Explore Spa and capture the essence of your moments with a complimentary 30-minute photoshoot. Adventure seekers can enjoy daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: A World of Wonder

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Focusing on togetherness, the five-star resort features seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travelers alike.

At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more. This year, guests can experience the magic of neon lights in the lush tropical garden, transforming the woods into a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks and a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach.

Guests booking their festive season stays by September 30, 2023 can indulge in exclusive inclusions including a 20% savings on the Gala dinner over Christmas or New Years’ Eve, a daily buffet breakfast for two, complimentary return speedboat transfers and more.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: A Bohemian Escape!

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in Maldives, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the contemporary resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday season with completely private, standalone spacious villas offering discreet and personalized service, allowing one to reconnect with themselves and the people that they loved as 2023 draws to a close.

Guests can look forward to welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. The festive season activities and offerings are thoughtfully crafted to make your stay truly extraordinary, ringing in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at our New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany that will keep you dancing till dawn.

Guests can book their stays from now until September 30, 2023 and avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate and additional benefits including the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner for stays over December 31, 2023.

Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com