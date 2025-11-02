New Year’s voyage of indulgence: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau’s private yacht experience with Chef Tom Aikens

Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of the Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is redefining high-end travel with an exclusive invitation to celebrate New Year’s Day in unparalleled luxury. For those seeking an unforgettable start to 2026, guests can indulge in an intimate private yacht escape, blending Michelin-starred dining, luxurious comfort, ocean exploration, and stargazing beneath the Maldivian sky. This first-class experience is crafted for those who wish to welcome the year ahead with indulgence, privacy, and personalised luxury on the glistening Indian Ocean.

The journey begins with a one-hour Sunset Cruise, paired with premium Champagne, setting the tone for an evening of elegance. Guests can delight in a Caviar & Oyster Tasting, savouring the freshest ocean delicacies, followed by an intimate private dining experience featuring a set menu expertly curated by Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens, showcasing the finest in culinary mastery. As the youngest British chef ever to be awarded two Michelin stars, Tom Aikens is revered for his ingredient-led, deeply personal approach to modern European cuisine. The onboard Wine Cellar at Sea, led by a dedicated sommelier, also ensures impeccable pairings throughout the evening, creating a true voyage for the senses.

For opulent entertainment, a live musician will perform onboard, setting the perfect ambiance beneath the stars, while unforgettable moments are captured with a professional minute drone video for a cinematic keepsake. As darkness falls, guests will enjoy a guided stargazing session, whilst drifting along the ocean’s gentle waves, before returning to their refined onboard suite for the night, beautifully decorated and with a homemade chocolate box to conclude a perfect evening of serenity.

The following morning, guests will awaken to a surprise gourmet breakfast accompanied by Champagne served onboard, and depart with a personalised gift from Chef Tom Aikens as a cherished memento of this enchanting escape.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort promises exceptional, personalised service for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. As part of the resort’s festive programme, a thoughtfully curated overnight yacht journey offers discerning travellers the perfect way to celebrate the New Year, creating unforgettable moments in a truly breathtaking setting.

The full festive brochure can be found here.

Rates for exclusive overnight yacht hire start from USD 16,500 ++ per night. This rate includes up to two adults. Rates for four adults and two children, or alternatively up to six adults, start from USD 20,000 ++.

This exclusive overnight yacht experience is limited and offered by reservation only. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.