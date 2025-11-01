News
The Standard, Maldives launches ‘We Got You Covered’ campaign to ensure seamless stay, rain or shine
Even paradise has its cloudy days, but The Standard, Maldives is redefining island time, rain or shine. Known globally for its playful spirit and genuinely people-first approach, the resort is formally announcing its comprehensive “We Got You Covered” initiative. This thoughtful program is designed to transform potential travel interruptions, specifically seaplane cancellations due to tropical weather, into moments of exceptional care, ensuring every guest journey remains bright, bold, and hassle-free, from Malé to the moment they dip their toes in the lagoon.
True to The Standard’s ethos, convenience is seamlessly blended with comfort, putting empathy first. When seaplane transfers are unexpectedly halted by unfavorable weather or other uncontrollable circumstances, guests are never left stranded. The resort’s dedicated team instantly steps in, managing every logistic detail with efficiency and warmth: providing complimentary accommodation at trusted partner hotels in Malé, covering meal expenses, and ensuring smooth coordination of all local transfers. Continuous, reassuring communication from the guest care and reservations teams ensures guests feel supported and connected even before they reach the resort’s shores.
Once on the island, a slower rhythm takes hold on a rainy day and The Standard embraces it beautifully. The resort encourages guests to lean into the cozy downtime with a curated roster of indoor experiences designed to keep the energy high and the spirit alive. This includes luxurious Spa Hammam Journeys and rejuvenating Wellness Rituals, alongside hands-on culinary indulgence like Mixology Workshops and intimate Chef’s Table Dining. The fun continues into the evening with energetic Karaoke Nights, classic Movie Screenings, and enriching Cultural Sessions.
“Our ‘We Got You Covered’ initiative isn’t just about managing logistics; it’s fundamentally about reassurance and connection,” says Sonika Adlakha, Commercial Leader at The Standard, Maldives. “Even when nature has other plans, our guests should always feel seen and cared for, from Malé to their private villa, knowing that we’re here to make their entire journey smooth, memorable, and full of heart.”
By tackling travel unpredictability with genuine warmth and playful resourcefulness, The Standard, Maldives ensures the bold, unscripted holiday experience it’s famous for is delivered regardless of the forecast. The resort guarantees a vibrant escape where every guest is taken care of, making a stay at The Standard truly exceptional, come what may.
Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils exciting artist roster for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced the complete artist line-up for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, a festive celebration that harmonizes rhythm, artistry, and island mysticism. Set against the breathtaking Maldivian backdrop, MYSTIVAL brings together global talents who embody the spirit of connection and celebration through music, performance, and creative wonder.
This year’s MYSTIVAL experience unites diverse artists across the globe whose craft transcends borders; from electronic soundscapes and soulful pop to mesmerizing movement and illusion.
DJ Trinix
The French electronic duo Josh Chergui and Loïs Serre, known as Trinix, continues to make waves with their blend of future bass, chill, and pop. Their music, celebrated for its uplifting energy and emotional depth, has garnered millions of global streams, viral remixes, and top-tier collaborations. Recognized as “award-winning, chart-breaking” artists on Spotify, Trinix earned nominations at the 2023 NRJ Music Awards in two major categories: Groupe/Duo Francophone de l’Année and Reprise/Adaptation for their rendition of The Magic Key. Their performances at international festivals affirm their status as one of Europe’s most exciting electronic acts.
Matilde G & Band
Italian-born pop singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole, known as Matilde G, brings powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the MYSTIVAL stage. Now based in Singapore, she and her band perform across Europe and Asia, blending original hits with dynamic covers. Matilde’s rising career has earned her accolades including the MUSIV Award 2024 for “Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East”, the MIXER Artist of the Year at the 3rd Musivv Awards, and two LIT Music Awards 2025 for Best Pop Music (7Oceans) and Best Female Singer (Ti Voglio). Her performances capture the essence of youthful artistry and creative independence.
DJ Jeremiah
Known for his vibrant personality and electrifying sets, DJ Jeremiah Asiamah is one of the UK’s most recognizable names in music. A BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, he has performed on iconic stages such as Glastonbury, Wireless, and Notting Hill Carnival, and made history curating the official soundtrack for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jeremiah has also performed at the Brit Awards and the FA Cup Final, blending Afro-inspired beats with contemporary UK dance culture. His influence in shaping London’s soundscape has made him a voice for a new generation of music lovers.
DJ Ironik
An acclaimed DJ, rapper, and producer, DJ Ironik is a pioneer of the UK Grime and R&B fusion movement. With over a million records sold, three Top 5 singles, a Top 10 album, and MOBO Award nominations, Ironik has made a significant impact on the British music scene. His collaborations, including Tiny Dancer with Elton John and Chipmunk, showcase his ability to merge storytelling with club-ready energy. He has headlined major events such as the Brit Awards, FA Cup Final, and served as official DJ for the 2025 BAFTA red carpet and after-party, affirming his cultural relevance.
Nourah
A celebrated belly dancer, choreographer, and cultural ambassador, Nourah captivates with her commanding presence and artistic finesse. Founder of Dance Hub Toronto, she has become one of the world’s most-followed dance influencers with over 800,000 followers, inspiring a new generation to embrace Middle Eastern dance. Her performances, seen across the Middle East, GCC, and North America, blend tradition and innovation, bringing cultural artistry to life through movement.
Yev Magician
Bringing a touch of mystery to MYSTIVAL, Yevhen Moskalov, known as Yev Magician, has mastered the art of illusion for over two decades. A member of The Magic Circle, Yev blends sleight of hand, mentalism, and storytelling in captivating performances. His acts, from intimate close-up shows to full-scale productions, have delighted audiences in London and across Europe, turning the impossible into an unforgettable experience.
Originally announced in July 2025, MYSTIVAL was unveiled as this year’s official festive theme under the concept of “Mysticism Meets Celebration” that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. It captures the transformative power of light, sound, and emotion inviting guests to experience the balance between creativity and energy, reflection and revelry. From 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, the theme celebrates the unseen connections that bring people together under the stars — a fitting tribute to the magic of the Maldivian islands’ extraordinary experiences.
As the islands come alive with music, dance, and the spirit of celebration, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a truly unique, never seen festive season where every night unveils a new dimension of island magic.
Book your stay now at the resort’s website and be part of MYSTIVAL 2025–2026 a truly unforgettable journey into rhythm, wonder, and island dreamscape.
News
Autograph Collection Hotels debuts in Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles: Signature retreat of individuality, immersion
Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection. Inspired by the myth of Alcyone, the resort’s name evokes the “halcyon days” – a time of peace, golden light, and unhurried discovery. The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into a modern-day retreat that honours the elegance of the past while embracing the individuality of the present.
Set amid the clear waters of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, about ninety minutes by seaplane from Malé, this resort marks the brand’s debut in the Maldives and introduces a refined expression of individuality – where discovery is reimagined through immersive experiences, intuitive service, and architectural craftsmanship. Located across two pristine private islands, fringed by vibrant coral garden and turquoise lagoons, The Halcyon Private Isles offers guests a rare opportunity to connect deeply with nature, heritage, and one another. Drawing inspiration from 19th-century explorer H.C.P. Bell, the resort honours the spirit of exploration and curiosity with timeless artistry and a distinct sense of place.
“The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives exemplifies the Autograph Collection ethos of individuality and immersive storytelling,” said Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development & Operations for Singapore & Maldives, Marriott International. “From its exquisite design language to its intuitive service, every detail invites guests to slow down and engage meaningfully within the destination. It is a celebration of authenticity wrapped in refined elegance and thoughtful design.”
A Design Language of Stillness, Simplicity, and Soul
Intentionally crafted as a modern homage to the Maldivian seascape, the resort’s architecture flows with the rhythm of the ocean. A tranquil palette of grey-blues, natural timbers, and organic textures blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Open-plan spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and generous outdoor decks ensure uninterrupted ocean views with a connection between indoor and outdoor living. Handcrafted elements, inspired by island traditions and maritime heritage, evoke a sense of calm discovery throughout.
Spacious Villas: Secluded Sanctuaries for Modern Explorers
The Halcyon features 38 private villas, each an expansive sanctuary that combines thoughtful design with uncompromising comfort. Among the largest in the region, the villas range from 220 to over 1,250 square meters, offering abundant space for privacy, relaxation, and elevated island living. Guests may choose from a variety of accommodations, including:
- Island Villas – Nestled in tropical foliage, offering garden seclusion and direct beach access.
- Overwater Villas – Set above calm lagoons, with private decks and direct steps into the ocean.
- Two Bedroom Ocean Villas – Ideal for families or group travel, offering expansive living and dining spaces, multiple terraces, and uninterrupted ocean panoramas.
- The Halcyon Grand Estate – A three-bedroom modern manor, where gracious living commands the lagoon, including a rooftop terrace for effortless entertaining and direct lagoon access.
Each villa is a personal retreat, featuring private infinity pools and handcrafted interiors that reflect the island’s maritime heritage.
Butler Service: Personalised, Discreet, and Deeply Considered
From the moment of arrival, guests are paired with a dedicated Halcyon Butler – a discreet yet intuitive presence who orchestrates every element of the stay. Services include, but are not limited to:
- Curated guest itineraries tailored to individual interests, from sunrise rituals to stargazing sessions.
- Marine Butler-led excursions including private diving, snorkeling, and traditional line fishing.
- Bespoke in-villa dining with personalized menus crafted by the Executive Culinary Team.
- Customised wellbeing schedules including private yoga or meditation sessions, individually tailored spa treatments, and recovery therapies.
- Seamless coordination of milestone celebrations, private events, and surprise moments.
Whether arranging an uncharted island exploration, a rare bottle of wine, or a private poolside candlelit dinner, the butler ensures every request is graceful, intuitive, and a reflection of the resort’s dedication to craft.
Curated Culinary Experiences: Taste, Place, and Customisation
Dining at The Halcyon is a sensory journey and a curated expression of place, where flavour and storytelling converge. The resort brings quiet elegance and authenticity to island dining, with each course thoughtfully composed for the well-travelled palate. Guests can explore a variety of dining experiences that celebrate flavour and setting in equal measure. Thari, the all-day venue, serves international and island-inspired dishes, while Yuzu brings a refined blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavours to the lagoon’s edge. Evenings unfold beneath the stars at The Firepit, where chefs prepare flame-grilled specialties, or at Yapa Sunset Bar, known for creative cocktails, tapas, and freshly prepared sashimi with South American and Japanese influences. Bell Bar, named in honour of explorer H. C. P. Bell, captures the quiet glamour of a bygone age with signature cocktails and rare spirits that tell stories of journeys and discovery.
Beyond the main venues, guests can indulge in bespoke private dining experiences, curated to taste, tailored to dietary, cultural, or celebratory preference and chosen setting, creating lasting memories:
- In-Villa Dining – Multi-course menus designed by the Executive Culinary Team, served by candlelight on the terrace or floating in the villa’s private infinity pool.
- Beachfront Dinners – An on-the-beach setting beneath the stars, with tiki torch lights, fine wine pairings, and personalised décor.
- Overwater Dining Pavilions – Private decks with panoramic views, where every course is timed to the sunset and tide.
- Champagne Sandbank Experiences – Accessed by private boat, featuring chef-grilled cuisine, vintage Champagne, and unmatched privacy.
Immersive Discovery: Crafted for Curiosity
Echoing the spirit of the Golden Age of travel, The Halcyon’s curated experiences transport guests to a Maldives untouched by time. Led by marine experts and Halcyon Butlers, each journey is designed to leave a lasting imprint — whether exploring vibrant reefs with a Resident Marine Biologist, engaging in traditional line fishing aboard a Dhoni, or discovering the atoll through water sports and private charters. Young guests are invited into their own world of wonder through a supervised children’s programme that balances purpose and play. Activities include marine biology workshops, eco-focused beach games, and junior coral planting — all designed to spark curiosity and foster respect for the natural world.
Wellbeing in Rhythm with Nature
Beyond the overwater Halcyon Spa, the resort offers a holistic wellness programme rooted in natural balance and island wisdom, with offerings ranging from sunrise yoga and sound therapy to couples’ connection journeys that include energy balancing sessions and shared intention-setting rituals. Guests can also book full-day or multi-day wellness itineraries with personalised nutrition, movement, and sleep optimisation programme.
A Signature Maldivian Retreat by Autograph Collection
With its distinctive design, intuitive service, and extraordinary setting, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection is a celebration of distinct perspective, immersive storytelling, and soulful design – Exactly Like Nothing Else. Here, every villa is a private retreat, every experience is tailored, and every moment invites deeper connection – with nature, with others, and with oneself.
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a personalised and seamless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.
For reservations and more information, please visit the hotel’s website.
News
Moonlight, mystery, magic: Halloween comes alive at Ayada Maldives
As twilight falls over the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, a mysterious transformation begins at Ayada Maldives. The palms sway a little slower, lanterns flicker with an otherworldly glow, and the island takes on a new rhythm, one woven with laughter, intrigue, and a touch of the supernatural.
This October, Ayada Maldives invites guests to experience the magic of Halloween in paradise, where festive imagination meets island elegance. The island will be beautifully reimagined for the season, blending playful spookiness with the natural beauty of our tropical surroundings. Think pumpkin-lit pathways under palm trees, flickering candles by the sea, and a gentle breeze that carries both the scent of the ocean and a hint of mystery.
Across the island, the festivities will unfold with immersive experiences for guests of all ages. Children can join themed treasure hunts, while adults can indulge in twilight gatherings by the beach, complete with crafted cocktails, gourmet treats, and live entertainment inspired by the spirit of the night.
At the heart of the celebration, our culinary team will present a special Halloween dining experience, where artistry meets imagination. From delicately themed desserts to seasonal creations inspired by local ingredients, every dish will be a playful nod to the evening’s enchantment.
As the stars rise above the lagoon, Ayada’s serene elegance will blend seamlessly with a sense of wonder and fun, highlighting that even in the tranquillity of the Maldives, there is always room for a little mischief.
Soon, the island will awaken to the season’s most spirited celebration.
A night of laughter, mystery, and moonlit magic awaits at Ayada Maldives, where every moment tells a story, and this Halloween, the island becomes the stage.
